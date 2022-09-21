U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0130 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1272
    -0.0109 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0640
    +0.3610 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,651.62
    -378.64 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

'Destiny 2' cheat maker AimJunkies claims Bungie hacked them

0
Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Bungie

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has been on a legal spree recently: It sued one user over cheating and threats against its employees, as well as a YouTuber who issued nearly 100 false DMCA claims against other creators. But after suing the cheat developer AimJunkies last year, Bungie is now facing a countersuit. AimJunkies claims the developer illegally hacked an associate's computer, reports TorrentFreak (via Kotaku). Additionally, they allege Bungie also violated the DMCA by breaking through that machine's security.

Bungie's current Limited Software License Agreement (LSLA) gives the company's BattleEye software permission to scan computers for anti-cheat tools, but that wasn't true back in 2019, when the alleged hack began. According to AimJunkie's counter-suit, Bungie accessed a computer owned by its associate James May several times throughout 2019 and 2021. It goes on to allege that Bungie used information from those hacks to gather information about other potential suspects.

Phoenix Digital, the company behind AimJunkies, didn't stop there. It also claims the Bungie violated its Terms of Service by buying AimJunkies' software and reverse-engineering its source code. If this all sounds a bit ironic, that's because Bungie accused the company of similar tactics in its original suit. James May and Phoenix Digital are demanding damages, as well as an end to any future hacks and DMCA breaches. We've asked Bungie for comment, and will update if we hear back.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter is logging out some users following password reset 'incident'

    Twitter has disclosed an “incident” affecting the accounts of an unspecified number of users who opted to reset their passwords.

  • Meta is reportedly cutting staff and reorganizing teams

    Meta has begun cutting staff and reorganizing teams in an effort to cut costs, according to a new report.

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • J&J’s Strategy on Cancer Suits Questioned by Appeals Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson faced tough questions from federal appellate judges about whether placing a unit in bankruptcy to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder was legitimate.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMar

  • Stablecoin Issuer Tether Ordered to Produce Documents Showing Backing of USDT

    The order relates to an ongoing lawsuit that alleges that unbacked USDT issuances have caused $1.4 trillion in damage to the market.

  • Vernon Hill sues Republic First and 3 board members for defamation, breach of contract

    Vernon Hill and ally Barry Spevak claim a letter accusing Hill's family and friends of insider dealings, among other things, was knowingly false and that bank founder Harry Madonna himself admitted it at a board meeting.

  • After Google, Meta Also Suffers EU Antitrust Setback

    Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: META) Facebook suffered a setback in its European Union court challenge of a German antitrust decision that demanded an overhaul of the social media giant’s business model. Competition authorities are probing Meta over alleged abuses of a dominant position are justified in considering other rules, like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, an adviser to the bloc’s top court said in a non-binding opinion, Bloomberg reported. The non-binding opinion, if followe

  • Amazon’s $1.7 Billion Proposed Purchase of Roomba Maker Under FTC Investigation

    WASHINGTON—Federal antitrust enforcers are investigating Amazon.com proposal to buy Roomba maker iRobot , according to a securities filing. The Federal Trade Commission this week formally requested documents from both companies explaining the proposed $1.7 billion deal’s purpose and rationale, iRobot disclosed on Tuesday. The FTC’s review is the latest investigation involving Amazon.

  • CVS, Walmart reach $147.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia

    (Reuters) -CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay $147.5 million to settle West Virginia's claims over their alleged roles in the state's opioid crisis, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday. CVS agreed to pay $82.5 million and Walmart agreed to pay approximately $65 million, according to the state. West Virginia had been prepared to proceed to trial on Sept. 26 against the two companies, as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance.

  • India's WinZO sues Google to stop new gaming policy, calls it discriminatory

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian online gaming platform WinZO has sued Google to stop the tech giant from allowing real-money games for fantasy sports and rummy on its platform, saying that Google's doing so is discriminatory, a legal filing seen by Reuters showed. WinZO's app offers real-money games in those categories but also in many others that Google still will not accept, such as carrom, puzzles and car racing, and will therefore not be eligible to benefit from the newly adopted Google policy. For years, Alphabet Inc unit Google allowed no games involving real money in India, but this month said such games for fantasy sports and rummy could join its Play Store marketplace in the country as part of a year-long pilot program.

  • Lawsuit alleges Haverhill car dealer discriminated based on race

    A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general’s office said in a lawsuit announced Monday.

  • Trump rape accuser plans suit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago. A lawyer for the columnist, E. Jean Carroll, notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in an August letter entered in the public record Tuesday. In the letter, the lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, also said she plans to depose Trump in the defamation case that Carroll already had pending against the former president.

  • U.S. urges appeals court to block Trump from reviewing classified records

    Former President Donald Trump has failed to provide evidence he declassified any records the FBI seized from his Florida estate and he is not entitled to review them or have them returned, the U.S. Justice Department has argued to a federal appeals court. Prosecutors have asked the Atlanta-based appellate court to lift a stay by U.S. District Judge Alieen Cannon that bars them from using any of the classified materials in their ongoing criminal investigation until after an independent arbiter called a special master completes a review to weed out any documents that could be privileged. The government's latest filing came just hours after U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed by Cannon as special master, pressed Trump's attorneys at a hearing in Brooklyn to provide him with evidence that Trump had actually declassified some of the seized materials.

  • Former execs sue NuScale, claiming merger restructuring robbed them of at least $100M

    Former NuScale Power executives have taken their shareholders fight with the Portland-based nuclear company to federal court, leading a class-action allegation complaint that claims losses of at least $100 million. Several of the named plaintiffs in the lawsuit were part of an April bid in state court to stop NuScale’s then-impending special purpose acquisition company merger. The plaintiffs didn’t oppose the SPAC merger but claimed their shares would be wrongly devalued in the restructuring that came with it.

  • CVS settles West Virginia opioid lawsuit for $82.5M

    The state alleged that CVS and other pharmacies failed to prevent the diversion of pills and therefore helped to fuel the opioid crisis.

  • Co-plaintiff in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against L.A. County reaches nearly $20 million settlement

    Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were killed in the crash, reached a $19.95 million settlement with Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

  • Former church administrator charged in million-dollar fraud case

    A former church administrator from Vero Beach is charged in a million-dollar fraud case and investigators say she did not act alone.

  • Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech

    Over a dozen automakers including Toyota and Nissan, have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles. Avanci charges a flat fee of $20 per car, increased this month from $15 previously, with the money distributed among patent holders. The new signings - which also include Renault, Stellantis, and Honda - mean 80-85% of cars with 2G technology or higher are licensed through the platform, Avanci vice president Mark Durrant said in an interview.

  • Trump to Face Sexual Battery Suit Under New ‘Survivors’ Law

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesE. Jean Carroll, the journalist who claims she was raped by Donald Trump decades ago in a New York department store, is planning to sue him for sexual battery under the state’s new “survivors” law later this year—and her attorneys now want to question Trump under oath.In an August letter to a New York federal judge that was just made public Tuesday, Carroll’s lawyer notified the court that severe legal action was on the horizon.The issue was brought up in court

  • China says blockchain patent applications make up 84% of world’s total

    China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) claimed on Tuesday in a news conference that the country accounted for more than 84 percent of the world’s blockchain patent applications, despite the country’s ban on cryptocurrencies. See related article: Ant Group and Tencent obtain the most blockchain patents in China: report Fast facts However, the […]