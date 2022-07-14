U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.75
    -34.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,492.00
    -266.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.00
    -99.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.20
    -18.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    -1.52 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.70
    -20.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.32 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.58
    +0.29 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2040
    +1.7920 (+1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,886.07
    +24.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.25
    +8.99 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.45
    -40.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

aiMotive and emotion3D deliver optimized driver monitoring solutions for aiWare NPU on Nextchip APACHE5

aiMotive
·2 min read
aiMotive
aiMotive

Collaboration between two leading European automotive technology providers results in exceptional performance DOMS (Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems) solution at compelling cost and power metrics

BUDAPEST, Hungary and VIENNA, Austria, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiMotive, one of the world's leading modular automated driving technology suppliers, and emotion3D, one of the global top automotive in-cabin analysis software vendors, have announced that they have completed porting and optimization of emotion3D’s DOMS (Driver and Occupant Monitoring System) solutions using the aiWare NPU (Neural Network Processing Unit) to accelerate their proprietary CNNs. The complete solution is now available for licensing on the Nextchip APACHE5 SoC.

“We are excited to be partnering with aiMotive, one of the industry’s most innovative automated driving technology providers. Thanks to aiMotive’s powerful and efficient aiWare NPU plus great tools, complemented by their unique and extensive automotive software and solutions know-how, we have been able to realize the full capabilities of our CABIN EYE AI software stack quickly and easily,” says Florian Seitner, CEO at emotion3D. “We believe our combined technologies enable OEMs and Tier1s to deploy the most advanced DOMS solutions faster and more cost-effectively.”

“For embedded AI in automotive, close collaboration with our NPU ecosystem partners is crucial for the success of our Tier1 and OEM customers,” says Márton Fehér, SVP Hardware at aiMotive. “We are delighted that emotion3D’s advanced algorithms used in their DOMS applications could take full advantage of the high efficiency of the aiWare3P NPU used in Nextchip’s APACHE5 SoC.”

emotion3D’s CABIN EYE software stack features a wide range of driver and occupant monitoring functions. Its unique network architecture results in highly efficient processing, even with multiple functions running in parallel. In addition, CABIN EYE works flexibly with any camera and camera position desired. This leads to maximum flexibility concerning system setup and function selection for Tier-1s and OEMs.

Nextchip’s APACHE5 is an SoC for deep learning (CNN) based ADAS applications. APACHE5 features an aiWare3P-based NPU and automotive ISP (Image Signal Processor), resulting in a high-performance embedded ADAS processing solution.

“We are very pleased to see the close collaboration and exceptional results achieved by two of Nextchip’s key partners,” says Young-Jun Yoo, Director of Marketing at Nextchip. “We see in-cabin vision systems as a key enabler for mass-market adoption of automated driving and look forward to our APACHE5 SoC being a leading platform for DOMS solutions.”

For more information about aiMotive, click here: www.aimotive.com

For more information about emotion3D, click here: www.emotion3d.ai

For more information about Nextchip, click here: www.nextchip.com

aiMotive Contact:
Bence Boda
Marketing & Communications Manager
bence.boda@aimotive.com

emotion3D Contact:
Benedikt Spannocchi
Head of Business Development
bsp@emotion3D.ai

Nextchip Contact:
Julie Kim
Team Leader Global BD
kjo@nextchip.com


Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by more than 27% in 24 hours to 159.41 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday, the lowest since February this year, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave Fast facts Multiple crypto miners in Texas, a mining hub in the U.S., have […]

  • China's EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation's push for tech self-sufficiency

    A powerful chip from US semiconductor giant Qualcomm is touted by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers as one of the main selling points of their latest models, showing China's continued reliance on American core technologies. In its promotional materials, major Chinese EV maker Li Auto highlighted the smart cockpit of its recently launched flagship L9 model, which is powered by two Snapdragon SA8155P chips - part of Qualcomm's range of 7-nanometre automotive semiconductors. Zeerkr, a new energy

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Apple breaks up with Jony Ive, designer of many of its most famous products, report says

    Steve Jobs previously said British designer was most powerful person in the company, besides himself

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • WZRDS Project Punishes Flippers By Burning Listed NFTS

    The project has burned over 1000 listed WZRDs.

  • Apple hovers above competition even as smartphone market stumbles, sources say

    The global smartphone market may be in the toilet, but the iPhone 13 continues to sell well, and Apple Inc is expecting its upcoming iPhone 14 to do even better at launch. Apple's slightly higher expectations for the forthcoming iPhone 14 underscore a growing belief among Wall Street analysts that the Cupertino, California company's sales are likely to hold up better than the broader smartphone industry if major economies enter a recession. Apple, which reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 28, conveyed its expectations to suppliers in initial forecasts as it carries out trial production of the iPhone 14, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End

    With 2021 coming to a close, T. Rowe Price says there are several moves that people saving for retirement should make by the end of the year. The investment management giant says harvesting losses for tax purposes, reassessing your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Facebook dumps contractor, but union says janitors will keep jobs

    Meta Platforms Inc. has terminated its contract with a vendor that provides hundreds of service workers at its Silicon Valley headquarters, a year after MarketWatch reported about that vendor's handling of janitors' holiday pay.

  • China Studies Ending Australia Coal Ban on Supply Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese bureaucrats studying the energy outlook are proposing to end a near two-year ban on Australian coal as tensions begin to ease and on concerns supply may tighten when Western-led sanctions on Russian energy kick in.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Righ

  • Google, Meta, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Tech companies continue to hit the breaks on hiring against the backdrop of a declining stock market and recession fears.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • United Airlines, pilots' union to restart negotiations for new contract - CNBC

    The United branch of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations, according to the report. United Airlines and ALPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The two-year agreement, previously approved by union leaders, was sent out to members for ratification and expected to settle by July 15.

  • Meta Platforms cuts vendor contract for Menlo Park HQ

    The vendor, ABM Industry Groups, intends to lay off 368 contract employees who worked at the Meta/Facebook campus as custodians, porters and cafe workers.