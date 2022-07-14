aiMotive and emotion3D deliver optimized driver monitoring solutions for aiWare NPU on Nextchip APACHE5

aiMotive

Collaboration between two leading European automotive technology providers results in exceptional performance DOMS (Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems) solution at compelling cost and power metrics

BUDAPEST, Hungary and VIENNA, Austria, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiMotive , one of the world's leading modular automated driving technology suppliers, and emotion3D, one of the global top automotive in-cabin analysis software vendors, have announced that they have completed porting and optimization of emotion3D’s DOMS (Driver and Occupant Monitoring System) solutions using the aiWare NPU (Neural Network Processing Unit) to accelerate their proprietary CNNs. The complete solution is now available for licensing on the Nextchip APACHE5 SoC.



“We are excited to be partnering with aiMotive, one of the industry’s most innovative automated driving technology providers. Thanks to aiMotive’s powerful and efficient aiWare NPU plus great tools, complemented by their unique and extensive automotive software and solutions know-how, we have been able to realize the full capabilities of our CABIN EYE AI software stack quickly and easily,” says Florian Seitner, CEO at emotion3D. “We believe our combined technologies enable OEMs and Tier1s to deploy the most advanced DOMS solutions faster and more cost-effectively.”

“For embedded AI in automotive, close collaboration with our NPU ecosystem partners is crucial for the success of our Tier1 and OEM customers,” says Márton Fehér, SVP Hardware at aiMotive. “We are delighted that emotion3D’s advanced algorithms used in their DOMS applications could take full advantage of the high efficiency of the aiWare3P NPU used in Nextchip’s APACHE5 SoC.”

emotion3D’s CABIN EYE software stack features a wide range of driver and occupant monitoring functions. Its unique network architecture results in highly efficient processing, even with multiple functions running in parallel. In addition, CABIN EYE works flexibly with any camera and camera position desired. This leads to maximum flexibility concerning system setup and function selection for Tier-1s and OEMs.

Nextchip’s APACHE5 is an SoC for deep learning (CNN) based ADAS applications. APACHE5 features an aiWare3P-based NPU and automotive ISP (Image Signal Processor), resulting in a high-performance embedded ADAS processing solution.

“We are very pleased to see the close collaboration and exceptional results achieved by two of Nextchip’s key partners,” says Young-Jun Yoo, Director of Marketing at Nextchip. “We see in-cabin vision systems as a key enabler for mass-market adoption of automated driving and look forward to our APACHE5 SoC being a leading platform for DOMS solutions.”

