U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    -38.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -139.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,947.50
    -247.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.10
    -7.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.07
    +0.62 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -18.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.51 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.07
    +3.32 (+18.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    -0.0098 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    +0.4480 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,887.23
    -1,875.48 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.85
    -63.66 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.57
    -28.83 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Ain Dubai to Open in Four Weeks

·5 min read

Tickets selling fast for opening weekend, 21st and 22nd October

Limited availability to be the first to experience Ain Dubai

Tickets on sale now for celebration packages

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is officially on – in just four weeks, Ain Dubai the world's largest and tallest observation wheel will take its first customers when it opens to the world on 21st October. Tickets for the 'must-visit' venue for views, sunsets, entertainment and celebrations are on sale at www.aindubai.com.

AIN DUBAI TO OPEN IN FOUR WEEKS
AIN DUBAI TO OPEN IN FOUR WEEKS

Ain Dubai re-imagines the traditional observation wheel experience, translating it into a world-class entertainment hot spot that delivers bespoke experiences suited to all types of celebratory occasions for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets recently went on sale for the 'celebration packages' which include:

  • Proposal package: Drop down on one knee against a stunning backdrop of Dubai with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin with a private ambience that's perfect for two, truly romantic touches such as natural flowers and candles, bubbles, and a selection of beverages in the cabin, and choice of music

  • Weddings: Say 'I do' and celebrate this special once-in-a-lifetime moment in a truly intimate and unique way – over 250m above Dubai. An elegantly decorated private cabin for 10 guests provides the perfect romantic ambience in a one-of-a-kind location. Take in spectacular views from a beautifully decorated cabin filled with flowers and candles, plus your choice of music to complete the ambiance as well as a commemorative photo to cherish memories of the big day.

  • Birthday parties: Whether for kids or adults, Ain Dubai provides the perfect location to celebrate in style right from the start with specialized digital invites. On the big day, get the party started at the exclusive Seaview lounge before entering your cabin with customisable features such as amazing birthday decorations, lights, cake, your choice of music, a customised TV screen and more in the cabin.

  • Customised events: Anniversaries, significant birthdays, personal milestones, baby naming days, gender reveals, renewing your vows, baby showers, graduation, any celebration – Ain Dubai can help deliver the perfect event from start to finish.

  • Dining and themed options: Enjoy food with a difference…at 250m above the sky. Options include tasting and mezze, pizza and hops, cheese and grape, and healthy choices, right up to a full dining experience including two rotations. Turn your cabin into your own private dance floor with the karaoke package including disco lights and a karaoke machine with varied song list - from karaoke classics to the best of pop!

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment said: "With only four weeks to go until Ain Dubai opens, time is running out to be one of the first to experience one of our 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai's dazzling skyline for breath-taking land and seascapes. Our sunset views experience for the opening day has already sold out, with others selling fast. Ain Dubai is the ultimate celebration destination, and we can't wait to welcome the world to celebrate with us in just a few weeks."

Ain Dubai ticket prices start from AED 130 and can be purchased on www.aindubai.com.

For your chance to win tickets to experience Ain Dubai on the opening weekend, stay tuned to the Ain Dubai social channels.

About Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai is the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, standing at over 250 metres. The record-breaking monument offers unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort – all at heart of Bluewaters, the sophisticated, must-visit island destination. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.

A prestigious asset of Dubai Holding's entertainment portfolio, Ain Dubai has quickly become recognised as one of the Middle East's most remarkable landmarks which has elevated the aesthetic of Dubai's skyline. The world-class, landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. Ain Dubai plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai's long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

To find out more, please visit https://www.aindubai.com/

@aindxbofficial

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai's economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of four leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding's flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; and Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai's leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others.

www.dubaiholding.com
www.twitter.com/dubaiholding
www.instagram.com/dubaiholding
www.facebook.com/dubaiholding
www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637163/Ain_Dubai_to_open_in_four_weeks_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637166/Ain_Dubai_to_open_in_four_weeks_2.jpg

AIN DUBAI TO OPEN IN FOUR WEEKS
AIN DUBAI TO OPEN IN FOUR WEEKS


SOURCE Ain Dubai

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Demand for Lufthansa flights to U.S. soars on re-opening

    Demand for transatlantic flights has jumped since the United States announced plans last week to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from countries including most of Europe, German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday. On some days last week, bookings for transatlantic flights were up threefold from the week before, with demand on some routes nearing pre-crisis levels, it said in a statement. The United States said last week https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/us-relax-travel-restrictions-passengers-uk-eu-november-source-2021-09-20 it would reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Riding A Wave Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) are trading higher Monday amid reopening optimism as investors weigh vaccine progress and booster shot developments. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said he sees a return to normal within the next year in an interview on ABC's "This Week." “Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life,” Bourla said, adding that he expects annual COVID-19 vaccination shots will be n

  • Disney World Gears Up for a Big Week

    Disney World officially turns 50 on Friday, kicking off 18 months of new rides, attractions, and themed merchandise that should keep the turnstiles clicking and the registers ringing. The media giant surprised investors when its theme parks segment returned to profitability in its latest quarter, earlier than expected. Now it's time to see if the theme parks can return to pre-pandemic revenue levels.

  • New survey finds Canadians are longing for trips abroad, with 87 per cent reporting travel being the source of some of their most cherished memories

    Wise (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, today released global survey data shedding light on the views of Canadian international travellers.

  • New renderings, details unveiled for Ritz-Carlton project

    Metro's Development and Housing Agency has approved initial plans for M2 Development Partners' Ritz-Carlton project in SoBro. Here are the latest renderings for the 1.2 million-square-foot development.

  • What to Never Wear on a Plane, From a Flight Attendant

    Rethink your airport style.

  • The Delta Variant Has Sapped Travel. Two Stocks for Turbulent Times.

    The Covid-19 variant has weighed on airline, lodging, and other stocks as businesses rethink travel plans. Some analysts think Hilton and Delta Air Lines may offer respite from the volatility.

  • Super Nintendo World Japan confirms Donkey Kong expansion for 2024

    Nintendo has confirmed that it will expand its Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Japan with a new Donkey Kong section.

  • Do you need another app to discover beautiful places when you travel?

    In the summer of 2019, Timilehin Ajiboye became intrigued with the idea of building a travel app after conversations with a circle of friends. One friend reached out to Ajiboye asking if he knew of any platform where she could find new, aesthetically pleasing places to dine in, visit and take pictures.

  • How to Eat, Sip and Savor Your Way Through Croatia’s Vibrant Culinary Scene

    The Land of a Thousand Islands offers a rich and staggeringly varied landscape for the adventurous epicurean.

  • The Most Affordable Winter Vacations in the U.S.

    These are 10 of the most affordable winter vacations in the U.S., according to Hotels.com.

  • 15 Best Travel Sites for Saving Money

    The internet has made searching for travel deals easier than ever. Although, with thousands of travel sites dedicated to getting the most for your money, it's easy for consumers to be overwhelmed by...

  • Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown to end sooner for the vaccinated

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities announced plans on Monday to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbours for several weeks. Movement restrictions across New South Wales, the country's most populous state and home to Sydney, will be lifted gradually between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through 70%, 80% and 90%. "Unlike most cases in the world, if you are not vaccinated you will have to wait at least four or five weeks ... in order to participate in things that the rest of us can participate in," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a televised briefing.

  • Listen to today’s episode of Simon Calder’s travel podcast: Ireland scraps red list, Perth flights delayed and more

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • This Stunning Turks & Caicos Villa Costs Up to $18,000 a Night — and It Comes With a Chef, Private Beach, and Home Movie Theater

    Enjoy almost 8,000 square feet of luxury amenities and postcard-worthy Caribbean Sea views.

  • Where can you travel with mixed Covid-19 vaccine doses?

    Some have not clarified whether they consider passengers who took two different Covid-19 vaccines to be fully vaccinated.

  • Inside the €775,000-a-week Superyacht That Was the Talk of Monaco Yacht Show

    The Monaco Yacht Show is back, and demand for yachts has never been higher.

  • This North Carolina Region Is Full of Stunning Fall Foliage, Waterfalls, and Charming Luxu

    There’s a reason travelers up and down the East Coast flock to the Highlands-Cashiers region; it’s home to some of the most relaxing, luxurious hotels in the state of North Carolina. Here’s where to stay this fall.

  • Thailand to reopen to more vaccinated visitors from November

    Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from Nov. 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said on Monday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector. The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Cha-am, and follow the successful reopening of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated people in pilot schemes since July. Authorities will also reduce the quarantine time nationwide for visitors arriving from Oct. 1, the COVID-19 task force said, halving it to seven days for vaccinated arrivals, and cutting it to 10 days for those not inoculated.