Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health is approved by Swedish Social Insurance Agency as a workplace-oriented rehabilitation support organizer

Aino Health AB (publ)
·1 min read
Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan), has granted Aino Health approval to provide proactive and rehabilitative efforts in the workplace.
In collaboration with Swedish Social Insurance Agency, Aino Health can offer support investigating, planning, implementing and following up on work-oriented measures.

The purpose of the grant is to prevent sick leave and make it easier for employees to return to work after sick leave.

"Assignments in the field of workplace wellbeing have resulted in great progress. We are thrilled that we have been chosen by Swedish Social Insurance Agency as one of its preferred partners in the effort to create a healthier and more productive Sweden," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

About Aino Health:
Aino Health is the leading provider of SaaS solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s system with a SaaS platform and related services drastically reduces all sick leave, reduces related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and commitment of the organization’s employees. The powerful effect comes when health, well-being and safety becomes an integral part of everyday work. Feel free to visit www.ainohealth.com.

For further information and interviews please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO, Aino Health
+358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com
www.investors.ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se


