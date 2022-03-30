U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino expands agreement with DHL Supply Chain to include all employees in Sweden

Aino Health AB (publ)
·2 min read
Aino Health AB (publ)
Aino Health AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden, March 30: DHL Supply Chain Sweden AB chooses to extend the agreement with Aino Health to the remaining sites in Sweden to develop leadership, reduce sick leave and increase the well-being of employees.

Through the implementation of Ainos SaaS, DHL takes a great responsibility in creating automated and long-term support for its managers to increase Human Capital Productivity as well as creating proactive dialogues where managers have increased opportunities to increase the well-being and commitment of their employees.

Aino SaaS is part of a larger initiative for increased well-being and developed leadership where DHL Supply Chain takes great responsibility in an industry where demands for efficiency and productivity are increasing sharply.

The expansion includes that Ainos SaaS is now implemented on all Swedish sites within DHL Supply Chain Sweden AB. In addition to the investment in the SaaS platform, the expansion also includes internal training to strengthen productivity, leadership and well-being.

"Strengthening the health and well-being of our employees is important to us, and our leaders have a key role to play. We are now making a competence development effort around health-promoting leadership and how we prevent and manage sick leave. Aino Health's tools will be a good support for the organization in this work. ", says Martina Bisset, HR Manager Sweden, DHL Supply Chain.


"We are very happy and proud of the trust from DHL to expand the use of our SaaS. Together with DHL, we look forward to strengthening employee well-being and productivity," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.


For more information:
Jyrki Eklund
CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.
The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

DHL – The logistics company for the whole world
DHL is the world's leading brand in the logistics industry. Their divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel deliveries, e-commerce delivery solutions, international express deliveries and road, air and sea transport to industrial logistics solutions for the entire supply chain. With approximately 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories around the world, DHL unites people and businesses safely and reliably, enabling global trade. DHL is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group. In 2019, the Group had a turnover of more than EUR 63 billion. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group contributes positively to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emission logistics by 2050.



