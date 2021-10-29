U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,536.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,645.50
    -119.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5770
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,436.23
    +2,312.12 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.62
    +77.25 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aino Health AB (publ)
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Continued focus on Swedish market, Systematic investment in sales and marketing continues

January – September 2021

  • Net sales were KSEK 17,543 (17,784)

  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -11,368 (-10,518)

  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.4 (-0.7)

The project that Aino has had with the municipality of Botkyrka since 2018 ended, in accordance with the contract, during the third quarter of this year, and the project results are now being evaluated by the governmental research institute RISE. From Aino’s perspective, it has been clear during the project period that the project has been very positive and has led to decreased sick leave within the municipality.

Aino will also evaluate the project from its perspective, to see how lessons learned can be applied to other public organizations, to contribute toward decreased sick leave and healthier employees.

During the quarter, Aino has become a member of the sustainability platform CSR Sweden.
This gives Aino continued possibilities to conduct its CSR work together with other Swedish companies and creates increased opportunities to influence and create sustainability in Swedish professional life.

SaaS subscriptions

As of September 30, Aino Health has around 52,000 subscribers. The main part of the net change in the number of subscribers is because the three-year contract with the municipality of Botkyrka ended, in accordance with the agreement. At the end of september, the number of licenses is around 52,000, as Aino has managed to sign around 8,000 new licenses during the month.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on October 29, 2021.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund,
CEO Aino Health,
Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).
For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Ether hits record high at $4,400 as crypto surge continues

    Ether, the second-largest digital currency by market value — hit a record high Thursday night at $4,400. As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, ether (ETHUSD) had pulled back slightly, recently trading at $4,370, according to Kraken data. Ether, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, has skyrocketed 55% over the past month, and is up about 476% year to date.

  • Best way for you to start trading in cryptocurrency

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with ShoreHaven Wealth Partners&nbsp;Co-Founder Michael Durso on how people should approach crypto investments.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.