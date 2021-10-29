Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-September 2021

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Continued focus on Swedish market, Systematic investment in sales and marketing continues

January – September 2021

Net sales were KSEK 17,543 (17,784)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -11,368 (-10,518)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.4 (-0.7)

The project that Aino has had with the municipality of Botkyrka since 2018 ended, in accordance with the contract, during the third quarter of this year, and the project results are now being evaluated by the governmental research institute RISE. From Aino’s perspective, it has been clear during the project period that the project has been very positive and has led to decreased sick leave within the municipality.



Aino will also evaluate the project from its perspective, to see how lessons learned can be applied to other public organizations, to contribute toward decreased sick leave and healthier employees.

During the quarter, Aino has become a member of the sustainability platform CSR Sweden.

This gives Aino continued possibilities to conduct its CSR work together with other Swedish companies and creates increased opportunities to influence and create sustainability in Swedish professional life.

SaaS subscriptions

As of September 30, Aino Health has around 52,000 subscribers. The main part of the net change in the number of subscribers is because the three-year contract with the municipality of Botkyrka ended, in accordance with the agreement. At the end of september, the number of licenses is around 52,000, as Aino has managed to sign around 8,000 new licenses during the month.

