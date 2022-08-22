Aino Health AB (publ): interim report January-June 2022

Aino Health AB (publ)

Streamlined focus on the SaaS platform, with increased resources for marketing and sales

April - June 2022

Net sales were KSEK 4 985 (5 976)*

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3 673 (-3 012)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.1)

*Reduction in turnover due to the fact that the company has focused its resources on sales and marketing efforts in the SaaS business.

January - June 2022



Net sales were KSEK 10 409 (11 746)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -7 395 (-6 582)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.2)

We have had an unusual quarter with historic events, primarily on the global arena, with financial and political events in our close proximity. Despite these turbulent times in our surroundings, our operations have continued without any obstacles, at the same high pace as in past quarters.

Aino has, during the second quarter, worked intensely with sales and marketing, streamlining the offer for the SaaS platform and onboarding further clients, such as UPM and several parts of DHL. The expansion for Transcom Netherlands is now succesfully implemented.

We have, during the quarter, worked intensely with developing the strategy for more SaaS licenses and have refocused sales and marketing to fully support the chosen direction. This means that we will no longer be offering consultancy services in organisation and leadership, as we see that our main business value is provided through the SaaS platform.

One of our existing clients, a global company, has during the quarter chosen to expand its contract with another 3,200 licenses in its Swedish operations. We consider it highly positive that more and more of our existing global clients are choosing to expand our platform to more parts of their organisations.

We are seeing a growing trend of reporting and auditing within employee sustainability in large international organisations. This spring, I visited CSR Europe’s National Partner Organisations, which includes several of the larger employers in Europe, to discuss how they relate to the newly updated EU legislation on employee sustainability. Interest was high and many of the attendees were interested in how we have been working with the matter over the last 25 years.

During this year’s Almedalen Week, Aino held a seminar together with PWC and Sodexo to discuss how large international organisations work with sick leave and well-being in their organisations. It was a very rewarding panel discussion which, along with other meetings in Visby, increased our conviction that our platform can be part of the solution to our future shared societal challenges.





SaaS subscriptions

As of June 30, Aino Health has around 70,000 subscribers.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on August 22, 2022.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being, and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

