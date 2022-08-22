U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,192.25
    -39.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,443.00
    -263.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,112.75
    -155.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,940.50
    -18.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -1.32 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.21 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    +3.35 (+17.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8320
    -0.0980 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,197.05
    -33.83 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.21
    -48.39 (-8.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.25
    -34.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Aino Health AB (publ): interim report January-June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aino Health AB (publ)
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AINO.ST
Aino Health AB (publ)
Aino Health AB (publ)

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.


Streamlined focus on the SaaS platform, with increased resources for marketing and sales

April - June 2022

  • Net sales were KSEK 4 985 (5 976)*

  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3 673 (-3 012)

  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.1)

*Reduction in turnover due to the fact that the company has focused its resources on sales and marketing efforts in the SaaS business.

January - June 2022

  • Net sales were KSEK 10 409 (11 746)

  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -7 395 (-6 582)  

  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.2)

We have had an unusual quarter with historic events, primarily on the global arena, with financial and political events in our close proximity. Despite these turbulent times in our surroundings, our operations have continued without any obstacles, at the same high pace as in past quarters.

Aino has, during the second quarter, worked intensely with sales and marketing, streamlining the offer for the SaaS platform and onboarding further clients, such as UPM and several parts of DHL. The expansion for Transcom Netherlands is now succesfully implemented.

We have, during the quarter, worked intensely with developing the strategy for more SaaS licenses and have refocused sales and marketing to fully support the chosen direction. This means that we will no longer be offering consultancy services in organisation and leadership, as we see that our main business value is provided through the SaaS platform.

One of our existing clients, a global company, has during the quarter chosen to expand its contract with another 3,200 licenses in its Swedish operations. We consider it highly positive that more and more of our existing global clients are choosing to expand our platform to more parts of their organisations.

We are seeing a growing trend of reporting and auditing within employee sustainability in large international organisations. This spring, I visited CSR Europe’s National Partner Organisations, which includes several of the larger employers in Europe, to discuss how they relate to the newly updated EU legislation on employee sustainability. Interest was high and many of the attendees were interested in how we have been working with the matter over the last 25 years.

During this year’s Almedalen Week, Aino held a seminar together with PWC and Sodexo to discuss how large international organisations work with sick leave and well-being in their organisations. It was a very rewarding panel discussion which, along with other meetings in Visby, increased our conviction that our platform can be part of the solution to our future shared societal challenges.


SaaS subscriptions

As of June 30, Aino Health has around 70,000 subscribers.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on August 22, 2022.

For more information
Jyrki Eklund 
CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se


About Aino Health (publ) 
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. 
The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being, and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Frost: Huskers to 'let it rip' against Wildcats in Ireland

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can't afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants. Frost's fifth season begins Saturday against Northwestern in Ireland, and another Week Zero flop would be an ominous sign.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating with Fed chief Jerome Powell on tap. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum leads 7 names to watch. Tesla is hiking FSD prices.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThe number of Alibaba shar

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Warren Buffett Not Expected to Bid for Control of Occidental Following Approval for Bigger Stake

    The green light to buy up to 50% of the oil company enables Berkshire Hathaway to avoid bumping up against a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-imposed limit.

  • S&P 500 Stock In Buy Zone, Leading 5 Chip Names To Watch

    On Semiconductor, a recent S&P 500 addition, is in a buy zone. It's one of several chip stocks to watch this coming week.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Horizon Therapeutics PLC recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. dollar is now slicing through key technical levels ‘like a hot knife in butter’

    The U.S. dollar is on the upswing again and headed toward the year-to-date highs seen in mid-July following a period of relative dormancy for the last month.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.