Aino Health (publ): Aino Health year-end report January-December 2021

Aino Health AB (publ)
·2 min read
In this article:
  • AINO.ST

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.


February 7, 2022


Expansions of existing contracts, new partnership contract with a Finnish corporate healthcare provider and Aino secures financing with a directed issue of SEK 10 million.

October–December 2021

  • Net sales were KSEK 5,500 (7,132)

  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3,852 (-2,648)

  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.1)


January – December 2021

  • Net sales were KSEK 23,044 (24,916)

  • Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -15,220 (-13,166)

  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.6 (-0.7)


During the fourth quarter, several of the countries where Aino operates have been subject to new restrictions and measures to decrease the spread of the new virus variant Omicron. Despite these challenges, Aino has signed several new deals and partnerships during the past quarter.

Transcom has chosen to extend its current agreement with Aino to its operations in the Netherlands. Before the agreement was extended, Transcom had Aino's HealthManager in Sweden and Norway.

A world-leading manufacturing company has also chosen to expand its HealthManager licenses from 1,100 to a total of 2,400, which is a sign of strength for our strategy to expand existing customers.

We are very pleased that seven of the Finnish Rescue Services Agency's twenty-two rescue areas have now chosen Aino and HealthManager as part of strengthening the systematic work with sick leave and productivity, which means an additional addition of 3 000 licences.

A partnership agreement has been signed with Pihlajalinna PLC, which is one of the three major providers of health care services in Finland. Pihlajalinna PLC organizes over 200,000 employees within the framework of occupational health care and has since previous quarters signed 8,000 licenses from HealthManager.

In the fourth quarter, we also began to see results on our investments in marketing and sales. An increased interest and influx of meeting requests creates good conditions and a good start to 2022.


The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on February 7, 2022.


For more information:

Jyrki Eklund
CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Human Productivity and Employee Sustainability. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business performance through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of day-to-day work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Attachment


