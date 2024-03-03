Ainsworth Game Technology Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$284.9m (up 15% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$9.04m (down by 271% from AU$5.28m profit in FY 2022).

AU$0.03 loss per share (down from AU$0.02 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ainsworth Game Technology Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 15% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Ainsworth Game Technology's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

