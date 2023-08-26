Is Ainsworth Game Technology Limited's (ASX:AGI) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ainsworth Game Technology's (ASX:AGI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.7% over the past month. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Ainsworth Game Technology's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ainsworth Game Technology is:

2.7% = AU$8.6m ÷ AU$320m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ainsworth Game Technology's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

As you can see, Ainsworth Game Technology's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 32% seen by Ainsworth Game Technology was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 7.8% over the last few years, we found that Ainsworth Game Technology's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AGI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AGI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ainsworth Game Technology Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ainsworth Game Technology doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Ainsworth Game Technology can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

