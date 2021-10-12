U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    +0.2880 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,509.51
    -1,587.24 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Aion Therapeutic Provides Default Status Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announces that further to its press releases of September 14, 2021 and September 28, 2021, the Company is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) - Logo (CNW Group/Aion Therapeutic Inc.)
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) - Logo (CNW Group/Aion Therapeutic Inc.)

On August 31, 2021, the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that it had not filed its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021, together with the related certification of filings under National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of August 30, 2021.

Except as discussed below, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement or any other changes required to be disclosed under NP 12-203.

The Company anticipates that the Continuous Disclosure Documents will be filed prior to October 22, 2021. The Company will continue to provide bi-weekly updates, as contemplated by NP 12-203, until the Continuous Disclosure Documents have been filed. In the event that the Company does not file the Continuous Disclosure Documents by October 29, 2021 the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c9238.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources told Reuters. The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech in October last year in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators. While Ma made a limited number of public appearances in mainland China after that, as speculation swirled about his whereabouts, one of the sources said the visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since last October.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Boeing’s Third-Quarter Deliveries Miss Estimates. The Stock Drops (A Little).

    Boeing delivers 85 jets in the third quarter, up from 79 aircraft in the second quarter. Wall Street, however, was expecting more than 100 planes to be shipped.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.