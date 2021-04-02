U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5210
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,815.73
    +1,126.54 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.68
    +22.51 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     
AIOps Platform Market Research Report by Function, by Component, by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

AIOps Platform Market Research Report by Function (Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, and Real-Time Analytics), by Component (Platform and Services), by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AIOps Platform Market Research Report by Function, by Component, by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953140/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global AIOps Platform Market is expected to grow from USD 4,369.48 Million in 2020 to USD 9,851.15 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global AIOps Platform Market is expected to grow from EUR 3,831.24 Million in 2020 to EUR 8,637.67 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global AIOps Platform Market is expected to grow from GBP 3,405.98 Million in 2020 to GBP 7,678.91 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global AIOps Platform Market is expected to grow from JPY 466,334.23 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,051,367.33 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global AIOps Platform Market is expected to grow from AUD 6,345.06 Million in 2020 to AUD 14,305.18 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the AIOps Platform to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the AIOps Platform Market studied across Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, and Real-Time Analytics.

Based on Component, the AIOps Platform Market studied across Platform and Services. The Services further studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Education.

Based on Industry, the AIOps Platform Market studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Deployment, the AIOps Platform Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Geography, the AIOps Platform Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global AIOps Platform Market including Aims Innovation, Appdynamics, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, CorrelSense Ltd., Corvil, ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Fixstream, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Loom Systems Ltd., Micro Focus International plc, Moogsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware, Inc..

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the AIOps Platform Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global AIOps Platform Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global AIOps Platform Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global AIOps Platform Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global AIOps Platform Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global AIOps Platform Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global AIOps Platform Market?
