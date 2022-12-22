U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

AIP Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

AIP Realty Trust
·2 min read
AIP Realty Trust
AIP Realty Trust

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV:AIP.U) is pleased to announce that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash distribution in the amount of $0.04 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on January 16, 2023 (the “Distribution Date”), to unitholders of record on December 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.

As recently announced, AIP has implemented a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) enabling Canadian holders of trust units of AIP (the “Units”) to reinvest distributions paid on such Units, subject to applicable withholding taxes, into additional Units of the Trust at a three percent (3%) discount to the average market price based on the daily volume weighted average price of the Units for five consecutive trading days prior to the Distribution Date. Unitholders who enroll in the DRIP by 3:00 p.m. (EST) today will be entitled to reinvest the distribution declared today, and any subsequent distributions declared while they remain enrolled, in the form of Units.

As of the date hereof, insider participation in the DRIP is approximately 8% of total participation for the distribution payable on the Distribution Date. No Units have been issued under the DRIP since implementation.

The DRIP and the enrollment form may be obtained from TSX Trust Company (the “Agent”) by calling 1-866-600-5869, by visiting the Agent’s website at https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/drips, or by visiting the AIP website at www.aiprealtytrust.com.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com.

For further information from the Trust, contact:
Leslie Wulf
Executive Chairman
(214) 679-5263
les.wulf@aiprealtytrust.com

Or

Greg Vorwaller
Chief Executive Officer
(778) 918-8262
Greg.vorwaller@aiprealtytrust.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of AIP Realty Trust with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding, future acquisitions by the Trust, the ability to obtain regulatory and unitholder approvals and other factors. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to proposed financing activity, proposed acquisitions, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third-party information and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Trust’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Trust, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Trust does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The Trust has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Trust does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

Source: AIP Realty Trust


