U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.10
    +57.64 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,404.54
    +401.62 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,466.06
    +210.57 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.50
    +5.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.01
    +1.39 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4550
    +0.5370 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,021.16
    +1,343.26 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.11
    +19.74 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

AiPharma Signs Binding Agreement To Sell To Aditxt Inc (Nasdaq: ADTX). AiPharma Is The Rights Holder Of Antiviral Tablet Avigan / Reeqonus / Qifenda That Has Treated Over 1.5M COVID-19 Patients Since The Outbreak.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PATIENTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 CAN TAKE THE PILL AT HOME, EASING THE BURDEN ON HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS.

- New business focused on the prevention, treatment and monitoring of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases

- Drug can be prescribed to fight COVID-19 in the community - significantly reducing pressures on healthcare systems

- AiPharma holds, directly and through affiliates the exclusive worldwide (excluding Japan) rights to all formulations of Avigan (favipiravir) marketed under the brand names (Avigan/Reeqonus / Qifenda) a broad-spectrum oral antiviral drug authorized for the treatment of COVID-19

- Avigan/Reeqonus tablets have treated more than 1.5 million patients worldwide. The drug allows patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 to be treated at home with a prescription from their physician

- Phase 3 clinical trial of Avigan/Reeqonus for treatment of COVID-19 completed enrollment of more than 1,200 patients in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil with topline results expected within 45 days

- AiPharma owns 50% equity stake in the Global Response Aid (GRA), a member of a consortium that commercializes and distributes Avigan/Reeqonus 200mg tablets, reaching global sales in excess of $150 million in the past 12 months

- Avigan is currently available under full marketing authorization, emergency use authorization (EUA) or compassionate patient use as a treatment of COVID-19 in countries including Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Malaysia, UK, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Greece and the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPharma Global Holdings LLC ("AiPharma") a company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapies across a broad spectrum of infectious diseases today announced it has entered a binding agreement to sell all of its assets through the sale of one of its wholly owned group subsidaries, to Aditxt Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX). Aditxt is a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system.

AiPharma is a biopharmaceutical company that holds directly, or through its affiliates worldwide (excluding Japan), exclusive rights to Avigan/Reeqonus / Qifenda and all formulations of favipiravir, a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug that targets COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The binding agreement follows Aditxt's prior announcement on August 25, 2021 to acquire the company and Aditxt's funding of a bridge loan to AiPharma, a key term toward completion of the acquisition, subject to certain closing conditions.

The acquisition will form a business segment for Aditxt that is focused on the prevention, treatment, and monitoring of infectious diseases.

AiPharma business highlights:

  • Avigan has received full marketing authorization or emergency use authorisation in a number of markets as a treatment for COVID-19 including Mexico, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, with many other countries buying the drug under compassionate use programs including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

  • AiPharma generates revenues from worldwide sales of Avigan/Reeqonus through its 50% equity stake in the Global Response Aid (GRA). Global sales of Avigan have reached in excess of $150 million in 2021, with at least 1.5 million COVID-19 patients treated with Avigan to date.

  • GRA is part of a consortium that includes Appili Therapeutics (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Agility (KSE/DFM: AGLTY) and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY). The consortium work together to coordinate and accelerate the worldwide development of Avigan/Reeqonus.

  • Consortium partner Appili Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus as an oral at-home therapy for COVID-19 and recently announced completion of patient enrollment with top line data expected within 45 days. Appili has also planned a Phase 3 post-exposure prophylaxis study designed to evaluate Avigan/Reeqonus for the prevention of COVID-19 when given to asymptomatic individuals who have had direct exposure to an infected person. Appili expects to initiate following successful completion of the treatment study.

  • AiPharma has recently agreed to acquire a major stake in Appili Therapeutics to strengthen its collaboration on the development of favipiravir and other treatments for infectious diseases. AiPharma is expected to own 19.4% of the issued and outstanding Appili shares following the closing of its transaction expected Q4 2021.

  • Avigan is approved for manufacture and sale in Japan as an anti-influenza virus drug. Favipiravir is a selective inhibitor of viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) with potent antiviral activity against single-stranded RNA viruses, including coronaviruses. Avigan/Reeqonus/Qifenda is uniquely positioned to address the current COVID-19 pandemic and future viral outbreaks now.

Dr Alessandro Gadotti, CEO of AiPharma Group commented, "We believe that the combination of Aditxt and AiPharma is uniquely positioned to address the key topics of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from monitoring of immune status and outpatient treatment for the illness.

"We have treated in excess of 1.5 million patients with our antiviral tablets. The strength of oral antiviral treatments such as Avigan/Reeqonus in real terms is that they fight COVID-19 in the community and not in hospitals - which can significantly reduce pressures on healthcare systems. Our joint product portfolio puts us on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemic preparedness."

"The completion of this acquisition would position Aditxt uniquely to prevent, treat, and monitor COVID-19 by combining our commercialized AditxtScore COVID-19 test with a potential prophylactic and at-home treatment for the disease. While initially targeting COVID-19, our combined clinical and commercial platform would address unmet needs in other viral indications," stated Aditxt Co-Founder and CEO Amro Albanna. "We are very excited to work with the team at AiPharma and its consortium partners. We look forward to reaching a definitive agreement quickly by the end of October and closing this transaction."

For further information please contact:
Aoife Van Wolvelaere
AiPharmaGlobal@edelman.com

About AiPharma
AiPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleotide chemistry, biology, biochemistry, and virology, AiPharma has built a nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single-stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, AiPharma is focused on the clinical and commercial development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). AiPharma also holds exclusive commercial rights for Avigan in Russia and China.

For more information, please visit www.aipharmalab.com.

About Aditxt:
Aditxt is developing technologies focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt's immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt's immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About Avigan/ Reeqonus (favipiravir)
Avigan /Reeqonus(favipiravir) is a broad-spectrum antiviral in oral tablet form developed by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FFTC) and approved in Japan as a treatment and stockpile countermeasure for pandemic influenza. Following promising clinical studies, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, India and Malaysia approved favipiravir-based antiviral medications for the emergency treatment of COVID-19. In a separate deal with Fujifilm, the Japanese government has contracted to purchase a stockpile of over 65 million tablets.

Additional clinical trials for favipiravir in COVID-19 are ongoing in the United States, China, India, and the United Kingdom. Unlike most other interventions that researchers are evaluating in the COVID-19 indication, favipiravir has already been thoroughly studied in human trials outside of North America and has a known safety profile, with over 3,000 subjects receiving at least one dose of the drug in controlled clinical trials, and more than 30,000 people having received Avigan in Observational Studies. The safety profile has been further confirmed by the hundreds of thousands of patients that have received Favipiravir during the COVID-19 pandemics in the authorized countries. Favipiravir's oral tablet form may also provide advantages in the community setting over other COVID-19 interventions, which often require injection or intravenous administration.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Aditxt Investor Communications
ir@aditxt.com
For more information please email PR@aipharmalab.com or
adam@message-media.co.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aipharma-signs-binding-agreement-to-sell-to-aditxt-inc-nasdaq-adtx-aipharma-is-the-rights-holder-of-antiviral-tablet-avigan--reeqonus--qifenda-that-has-treated-over-1-5m-covid-19-patients-since-the-outbreak-301393244.html

SOURCE AiPharma Global Holdings LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Taxpayers funded early-stage development of COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir

    The antiviral pill that showed promising results against severe COVID-19 was originally developed at Emory University with $35 million of taxpayer grants.Why it matters: The federal government consequently owns rights to some of the molnupiravir's patents, which could factor into future purchasing agreements with Merck, which sells the drug.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Emory University researchers conducted early-s

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.