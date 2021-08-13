U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.35
    +3.52 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,535.31
    +35.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.87
    -13.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    +24.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.65 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0580 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    -0.6720 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.65
    +1,994.48 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.13
    +26.64 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.55
    +19.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air ambulance market in the Aerospace & Defense industry is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the air ambulance market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 10%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Air Ambulance Market by Service, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Air Ambulance Market by Service, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Ambulance Market is segmented as below:

  • Service

  • Type

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the air ambulance market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43344

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the air ambulance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Air Ambulance Market size

  • Air Ambulance Market trends

  • Air Ambulance Market industry analysis

The advanced onboard medical treatment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high air ambulance service charges may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air ambulance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist air ambulance market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the air ambulance market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the air ambulance market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air ambulance market vendors

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market- The commercial aviation crew management systems market is segmented by type (core systems and additional systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market- The commercial aircraft seating market is segmented by cabin-class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first-class), aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Hospital-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Community-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Aircraft type

  • Rotary-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fixed-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Air Ambulance Worldwide

  • Air Methods Corp.

  • Augsburg Air Ambulance

  • Babcock International Group Plc

  • EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

  • IAS Medical Ltd.

  • KKR & Co. Inc.

  • Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

  • PHI Inc.

  • REVA Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-ambulance-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-air-ambulancemarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-ambulance-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecasttechnavio-301354898.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Blake Griffin on Lakers: ‘I’ve been in situations where a team stacks up and it doesn’t work out.’

    Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin isn't vibing with how the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams have added more talent to their rosters.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22% as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • MindMed Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Cash Balance of $157 USD Million ($195 CAD Million) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline

    MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • Why The Honest Company Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) got destroyed Friday after the recently IPO'd maker of environmentally conscious personal care, beauty, baby, and household products missed earnings in its Q2 2021 financial report this morning. Analysts had forecast that The Honest Company would lose $0.14 per share on sales of $79.5 million, which sounds bad enough already. In fact, however, The Honest Company lost $0.17 per share on sales of only $74.6 million -- and the stock is down 25% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading because of it.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Falling 24% This Week

    Second-quarter earnings show the company's competition with Align Technology has gone completely lopsided.