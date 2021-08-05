U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Air Ambulance Services Market Size to Reach USD 9.58 Billion in 2028; Rising Adoption of Advanced Technology Demonstrator (ATD) to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Top companies covered in the air ambulance services market are Air Methods Corporation (The U.S.), Global Medical Response Inc. (The U.S.), Acadian Companies (The U.S.), PHI Inc. (The U.S.), REVA Inc. (The U.S.), Express Aviation Services (The U.S.), European Air Ambulance (Luxembourg), Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (Sweden), Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), Gulf Helicopters (Qatar), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance services market is set to gain impetus from the surging usage of an advanced technology demonstrator (ATD). It is capable of collecting reflections and broadcasting radio waves back from the atmosphere. Multiple companies are also launching new facilities to intensify competition. For instance, AirMed International added a Hawker 800XP aircraft to its Birmingham base. It will be used for medical purposes. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled, “Air Ambulance Services Market, 2021-2028.”

As per the report, the market size was USD 4.10 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 4.89 billion in 2021 to USD 9.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.


List of Top 10 service providers profiled in the air ambulance services market report are:

  • Air Methods Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Global Medical Response Inc. (The U.S.)

  • Acadian Companies (The U.S.)

  • PHI Inc. (The U.S.)

  • REVA Inc. (The U.S.)

  • Express Aviation Services (The U.S.)

  • European Air Ambulance (Luxembourg)

  • Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (Sweden)

  • Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Gulf Helicopters (Qatar)


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-ambulance-services-market-102577


Declining Patient Volume amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the emergency medical services industry because of the declining overall patient volume. This is happening because of the increasing concerns regarding the high risk of infections amid the pandemic. The Association of Air Medical Services, for instance, requested funding of USD 816 million in April 2020 to cover the huge losses suffered by these service providers because of COVID-19.


Segments-

Independent Segment to Be the Largest Stoked by Surging Partnerships among Companies

Based on the service operator, the market is trifurcated into hospital-based, independent, and government. Out of these, the independent segment is expected to generate the largest air ambulance services market share because of the rising engagement in partnership strategies between community health organizations and private companies. GAMA Aviation, for instance, received a five-year contract in July 2020 from the Government of Guernsey and the Government of Jersey to deliver services between the U.K. mainland and Channel Island.


Report Coverage-

The report analyzes the air ambulance services industry by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Strokes, Heart Attacks, and Trauma to Boost Growth

The urgent need to transport patients suffering from trauma incidents, heart attacks, and strokes raises the demand for these ambulance services as these patients require time-sensitive therapies in hospitals. In the U.S., for instance, more than 4 million people suffer from serious injuries owing to road accidents every year. Similarly, in Europe, approximately a million people suffer from strokes annually. Hence, time-dependent surgical or medical intervention is necessary in numerous cases of chronic ailments.

However, compared to ground ambulance services, the mode of air transportation involves high-cost spending. It usually costs between USD 3,000 to USD 24,000 based on the distance. Hence, the majority of the population cannot afford it. This factor may obstruct the air ambulance services market growth in the upcoming years.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/air-ambulance-services-market-102577


Regional Insights-

Presence of Air Methods and PHI Air Medical to Help North America Dominate

In 2020, North America procured USD 1.96 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain in the dominant position on account of the presence of various air ambulance service providers, namely, PHI Air Medical, Acadian Companies, Air Medical Group Holdings, and Air Methods in the U.S. In Europe, the surging investment by prominent companies for the development of unique technologies for enhancing ambulance service operations is expected to bolster growth.


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Features to Compete in Market

The global market contains a large number of companies that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are opening new bases or are investing in the development of cutting-edge products with advanced features.


Below are the two industry developments:

  • October 2020: Air Methods inaugurated its latest base in Evergreen, Alabama, for delivering emergency air medical services to the surrounding area and the city. Some of the counties that the base would serve are Escambia, Baldwin, Clarke, Covington, Monroe, Wilcox, Butler, and Conecuh.

  • February 2020: European Air Ambulance (EAA) announced the addition of a ‘Traveler’ system to its list of high-tech equipment. It would secure and protect the baby in an incubator, even during the turbulence of the flight.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/air-ambulance-services-market-102577


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Air Ambulance Services Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Air Ambulance Services Market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Air Ambulance Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Service Operator

        • Hospital Based

        • Independent

        • Government

      • By Aircraft Type

        • Fixed-Wing

        • Rotary-Wing

      • By Application

        • Inter-Facility

        • Rescue Helicopter Services

        • Organ Transplant Logistics

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia pacific

        • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-ambulance-services-market-102577


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Helicopter Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lightweight helicopter, Medium Weight, Heavy Weight Helicopter), By Application {Offshore Helicopter, Air Ambulance, Business/Corporate Travel, Disaster and Humanitarian Aid, Leisure Charter, Transport (Air-Crane, Cargo), Media and Entertainment (Film Shooting and Special Occasions), Surveying (Aerial Imaging and 3D Scanning Mapping)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Helicopter and Heliports/Helipads), Application (Emergency Medical Services, Corporate Services, Search & Rescue, Oil & Gas, Homeland Security, Transportation, Others), Offering (Electronic Flight Display (EFD) Software, Application-Based Software, PC/Desktop Software, Mobile Software), End-Use (Private Operator) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2030

Offshore Helicopter Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Application (Inspection, Monitoring and Surveying, Passenger Transport, Goods Transport, Search and Rescue, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


