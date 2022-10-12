U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,630.00
    +30.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,477.00
    +211.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,961.75
    +116.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.30
    +16.40 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1650
    +0.3660 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,160.16
    +64.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.84
    +3.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

AIR ASTANA EXPANDS GLOBAL SALES CAPABILITIES AND INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER BASE WITH WORLDTICKET

·4 min read

The Central Asian carrier now has powerful international ticketing and revenue-generating capabilities to enter new markets using WorldTicket's distribution technology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan, has partnered with WorldTicket to increase its international coverage into over 190 markets. WorldTicket (W2) is a travel distribution technology company that helps airlines efficiently grow their global sales reach and will provide Air Astana with global ticketing and GDS distribution solutions to help the carrier scale its international presence.

Air Astana is restoring its international flight network to pre-pandemic levels and plans to add 24 new aircraft to its fleet. WorldTicket will support the carrier's expansion plans with connectivity into key European cities, smaller markets, and underserved regions.

"As markets reopen and we resume international flights and regain 2019 demand levels, our partnership with WorldTicket will help us expand to new destinations," said Adel Dauletbek, Vice-President Marketing and Sales of Air Astana. "Working with WorldTicket allows us to grow our passenger base, access a wider array of travel options for customers, and generate additional revenue."

Immediate access to an expansive distribution network of airlines and agents

While Air Astana already connects to top European hubs like London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Istanbul (IST), and Frankfurt (FRA), the airline can now easily tap into new and niche travel markets using the company's W2 Ticketing solution for an expanded distribution network; travel agents worldwide can book Air Astana flights in all the major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) including Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport.

"Air Astana joins our fast-growing airline network at a pivotal time for airlines as they look to rebuild capacity and revenue," said Peer Winter, VP of Commercial Business Development at WorldTicket. "Through our combined W2 Aggregation and Ticketing solutions, Air Astana can grow its international network and sales reach at speed and scale, both of which are vital for improving load factors and driving much-needed revenues."

Increased travel options for passengers

With passenger demand in Europe during June 2022 enjoying a 25% share of worldwide traffic, according to IATA data, Air Astana passengers flying into the region can optimize their booking and travel experience with air and rail provided on the same itinerary using WorldTicket's technology. Travelers flying into Frankfurt, Hanover, or Amsterdam can now book onward connections with Europe's largest railway operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB), either directly with the airline or through traditional and online travel agencies.

As regional and global travel demand levels return, the company's W2 Aggregation and Ticketing solutions provide airlines with the most cost-effective technology to quickly expand their distribution and reach in response to market needs without adding IT complexity or lengthy implementation times.

Travel agents also benefit from both W2 solutions by processing more itineraries at scale and providing customers with more travel options that improve agents' revenue and profitability.

For more information about WorldTicket's partnership with Air Astana to speak with company executives, please get in touch with Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Air Astana

Established in 2001 and operating regular flights since May 15, 2002, Air Astana is Kazakhstan's national airline based in Almaty. Air Astana is a joint venture between Kazakhstan's national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna (51%) and BAE Systems (49%). From its main bases at Astana and Almaty airports, the carrier operates scheduled domestic service and service to international destinations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

About World Ticket

WorldTicket (IATA Codes W1/W2) is a leading provider of sophisticated global ticketing and distribution services to more than 75 airlines across the globe. WorldTicket has its own AOC holding airline, FlexFlight, operating under the IATA code W2, enabling airlines to easily outsource their distribution and ticketing functions to WorldTicket. WorldTicket solutions are NDC Level 4 certified by IATA. Founded in 2002, WorldTicket is headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in Miami, Bangkok, Warsaw, Kyiv and Beijing, and is a subsidiary of US investment firm 777 Partners. Visit www.worldticket.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-astana-expands-global-sales-capabilities-and-international-passenger-base-with-worldticket-301646655.html

SOURCE WorldTicket

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c0106.html

Recommended Stories

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon says don’t be surprised if the S&P 500 loses another one-fifth of its value. While such a plunge would fray trader nerves and stress retirement accounts, history shows it wouldn’t require any major departures from past precedents to occur. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now. Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Meta stock falls on Atlantic Equities downgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains why Meta stock is pulling back on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Bear Market Lows; Big Inflation Reports Due

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank to new bear market lows Tuesday as chip stocks and Tesla slumped. Big inflation reports are ahead.

  • Why Netflix Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) got pummeled in afternoon trading Tuesday, falling 5.3% on a one-two-three punch of bad news from Wall Street. In rapid succession, Netflix suffered a price target cut, a negative preview of its third-quarter earnings report, and a scathing criticism of the company's plan to add an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, it's nothing but bad news for Netflix today, beginning with StreetInsider reporting that Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target on the streaming stock to $182 -- and maintains a sell rating on the shares.

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • 3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

    Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance because it is the cash flow used for dividend payouts. Dividends well covered by the FFO will usually be safer from cuts. Here are three real estate investment trust (REIT) stock

  • General Motors vs. Ford: Which Auto Stock Should You Buy?

    The Automotive-Domestic Industry is in the top 36% of over 250 Zacks Industries and two stocks investors may consider buying out of the group are General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F).

  • Market bottoms 'form when no one wants to own stocks': Strategist

    Kevin Nicholson RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, and Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz assess market losses, outlook for market bottoms, earnings forecasts, and the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes against inflation.