Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / As per the reports published by FMI, the global air brake system market is estimated at US$ 2,108.8 Million. The market value of the air brake system is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,003.5 Billion by the year 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. A historical market valuation of US$ 2,025.7 Million has been recorded by the Experts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

Future Market Insights, Inc has analyzed that there is a high demand for air-pressing piston applications, which is leading to rising in market share for air brake systems. Stringent regulations have been imposed by the government of developing economies to stop the vehicles that are serving as a major cause to boost the adoption of air brake systems across the globe.

To Get Sample Copy of Report Visit @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16112

It is identified that the production of high-speed trains and developments made in the railway sector is key demand drivers for air brake systems in the current year. However, after an in-depth analysis of the market, it is witnessed that the high capital expenditure involved in the application of air brakes is still a burden on the industry. Furthermore, increased attention paid to electric vehicles is likely to impede the growth of the market during the projection period.

Key Takeaways from the Air Brake System Market

The market valuation of the air brake systems is projected to surpass US$ 3,003.5 million by the end of 2033.

An approximate surge of US$ 83.1 Million has been witnessed from the base year to the current in the air brake systems market.

The air drum brake segment by type category is identified to advance at a moderate pace, registering a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033. This segment is currently accountable for 67.5% of 2023.

The compressors by component type segment are expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2023-2033.

The U.S. air brake systems market is accountable for 18.5% of market shares in the current year.

Story continues

"With surging demand for speed in vehicles, lucrative growth avenues are getting unraveled for the air brake system manufacturers across the globe." - Says an FMI Analyst.

Request Methodology @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16112

Competitive Landscape in the Air Brake System Market

The air brake systems market is fragmented, and the key players are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The biggies are heavily investing in research and development activities to create advanced air brake systems for efficiently stopping vehicles and strengthening their foothold in the market.

Anand Group, Minda Nabtesco Automotive (P) LTD., WABCO, Airmaster Brake Systems, and Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC are some of the key players proliferating in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Knorr-Bremse AG initiated a long-term framework of a contract with Alstom for delivering braking systems, entrance, and climate control solutions for major projects of transportation. The company is estimated to deliver electro-pneumatic braking systems that include PistonSupply eco oil-free compressors, SysControl electronic brake control systems, and the FlexControl flexible brake control unit, sanding systems, and track brakes.

In June 2022, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched an expanded facility across India. The facility is identified to be the largest hub of software for the ZF Group, which is anticipated to create extensive opportunities for jobs within the state of Hyderabad.

Ask An Analyst @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16112

Key Segments in the Air Brake Systems Market

By Product Type:

Disc Brake

Drum Brake

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By End Use Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

By Component:

Compressor

Governor

Tank

Air Dryer

Foot Valve

Brake Chamber

Slack Adjuster

Others

By Technology:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Program or Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

By Application:

On-Road

Off-road Vehicle)

Rolling Stock and Locomotive Electro-Pneumatic(EP)

Electronically Controlled Pneumatic (ECP)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read Full Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-brake-systems-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage On Automotive Domain:

Automotive Plastic Interior Trims Market Size : The market for vehicle plastic interior trimmings would surpass US$ 26 billion in 2022. The market for automotive plastic interior trimmings is anticipated to exceed US$ 44 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6% to 8% over the course of the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights 2022-2032.

Skid Steer Loader Market Demand : The skid steer loader market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the course of the forecast period, from US$ 2.35 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.95 billion in 2032.

Traffic Sign Recognition System Market Share : The global traffic sign recognition system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, from US$ 37.81 Million in 2022 to US$ 53.34 Million in 2032.

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Analysis : The global automotive MEMS sensors is expected to garner a market value of US$ 2.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15% by accumulating a market value of US$ 9.75 Billion by the end of the assessment period 2022-2032.

Automotive Proportioning Valves Market Growth : In 2032, the market for automobile proportioning valves is expected to be worth US$ 285.4 Million. The need for automotive proportioning valves is expected to increase in the next years due to the high demand for passenger automobiles and rising automotive manufacturing.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.:

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735352/Air-Brake-System-Market-is-Anticipated-to-Surpass-US-30035-Million-by-the-Year-2033-Advancing-at-a-CAGR-of-36--Future-Market-Insights-Inc



