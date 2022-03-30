U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.90
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0850
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,115.22
    -355.76 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Air Canada Announces Election of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AC
  • ACDVF

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 7, 2022 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Monday, March 28, 2022.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Amee Chande

133,533,132

99.74%

345,855

0.26%

Christie J.B. Clark

127,192,559

95.01%

6,686,428

4.99%

Gary A. Doer

132,261,761

98.79%

1,617,226

1.21%

Rob Fyfe

133,360,497

99.61%

518,490

0.39%

Michael M. Green

131,609,960

98.31%

2,269,027

1.69%

Jean Marc Huot

131,631,217

98.32%

2,247,770

1.68%

Madeleine Paquin

133,400,856

99.64%

478,131

0.36%

Michael Rousseau

133,022,220

99.36%

856,767

0.64%

Vagn Sørensen

129,517,411

96.74%

4,361,576

3.26%

Kathleen Taylor

132,888,113

99.26%

990,874

0.74%

Annette Verschuren

132,792,038

99.19%

1,086,949

0.81%

Michael M. Wilson

132,449,891

98.93%

1,429,096

1.07%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c5808.html

Recommended Stories

  • A ‘Bridgerton’ Writer Used This Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ Deep Cut as Inspiration

    The fan-favorite track is the unofficial soundtrack for "An Unthinkable Fate."

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Putin’s Scheme to Rally the Ruble Could Run Out of Gas

    Even if Russia succeeds in selling energy in rubles, it cannot replicate the underlying reasons for the dollar’s impact on the pricing of trade.

  • Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal About $600 Mi

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • Put a HALO Over Your Portfolio With My Top Pick for the Second Quarter

    Halozyme Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company "bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies". In this daily Point and Figure chart of HALO, below, we can see a potential upside price target of $56.

  • Philip Morris, British American Tobacco At Loggerheads As Industry Evolves

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) migrated from simple cigarettes to high-tech, rechargeable gadgets as heated tobacco, vapes, and nicotine pouches gained traction, Bloomberg reports. Tobacco companies that once competed for the best marketing executives are now chasing the top patent lawyers to win disputes following an explosion of inventions to deliver nicotine without the most harmful effects of smoking. The report noted that Philip Morri

  • Lululemon has ‘extreme pricing power,’ analyst says

    Barclays Managing Director Adrienne Yih joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Lululemon despite being impacted by COVID-19.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • Pandemic-fueled luxury car boom is to here to stay: J.D. Power

    J.D. Power shared with Yahoo Finance its latest data on the new car sales market, which saw sales of premium or luxury cars booming in the first quarter.

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • The 7 Biggest Canadian Energy Companies

    Read about the largest seven Canadian energy companies as measured by market capitalization, and learn more about their energy operations.

  • Semiconductors: U.S. manufacturing won't be a 'silver bullet' for the industry, analyst says

    Chip manufacturers hoping to fix supply chain tie-ups are finding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deglobalize supply chains.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?

    Germany has activated the first stage of an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy in preparation for a possible disruption or halt in natural gas supplies from Russia. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021 and 40% in the first quarter of 2022. Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes 4th COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn

    A Zimbabwean company that had been banking on Chinese financing to build a major coal-fired power plant says it is now looking for alternative backers as China pulls back on funding such projects overseas. The effort by RioZim Ltd, one of Zimbabwe's biggest mining and energy companies, reflects how China's recent U-turn on foreign coal financing is forcing developing nations across Africa and Asia to rethink their energy plans. China, which had been a top funder of coal power projects around the globe, announced in September it would not build new coal projects abroad as part of efforts to curb future carbon emissions.

  • Why Micron Chips Should Be Your Next Investment

    Electric vehicle giant Tesla's showman Elon Musk recently said full self-driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. "My personal guess is that we'll achieve full self-driving this year, yeah, with data safety level significantly greater than the present," said Musk in Tesla's earnings call from January.

  • McCormick & Co Needs Some More Chart Development

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Lawrence Kurzius, chairman and CEO at spice maker McCormick , just ahead of the company's annual investor day. Kurzius said the demand for flavor remains strong, and as the price of dining out continues to soar, consumers are once again opting to cook at home, which involves lots of spices and sauces from McCormick. McCormick isn't sitting still, Kurzius added, his company is keeping up with new home cooking technology like air fryers and Instant Pots and developing all new blends for these devices so you'll get great results.