Air Canada Expands its Summer 2022 International Schedule; Relaunching 34 Routes to Europe, Asia, Africa and The Middle East

Most extensive schedule from Canada to global destinations

Restoring popular European destinations, including Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice

Increased connectivity to Air Canada's large North American network

Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced an expanded Summer 2022 international schedule with 34 routes relaunching across the Atlantic and Pacific. Starting next month, non-stop services will begin resuming from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam, signs that recovery is well underway. Service from Montreal to Casablanca, Nice, Algiers, Rome, Tel Aviv and Tokyo will also be resuming. From Vancouver, Air Canada will be offering service to Frankfurt, Dublin, and Zurich.

Air Canada is also relaunching service to popular tourist destinations such as Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice, which have been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

"This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us, countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers. Air Canada's recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand. Our vast and growing network has been built to conveniently increase connectivity to and from global destinations through our Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hubs Combined with the networks of our Joint Venture and Star Alliance partners, we can offer customers easy access to virtually any destination in the world. As the leading carrier in Canada, we are committed to rebuild the travel and tourism industry. We are continually exploring new opportunities to make your travel experience memorable. You can start planning your next trip and book with confidence as we look forward to welcoming you onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

The relaunch of international routes builds on Air Canada's major expansion in the North American market, where 7 new routes are scheduled for Summer 2022 and 41 previously suspended routes are resuming. Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the U.S. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Summer 2022 International Route Resumptions

Toronto

To Start Date *Tel Aviv March 1 *Paris March 2 *Amsterdam March 2 Lisbon March 26 *Vienna March 26 Athens March 27 Rome March 27 Venice April 15 *Tokyo April 27 *Copenhagen May 2 Budapest May 3 Barcelona May 4 *Madrid May 19 Edinburgh May 30 Manchester May 30 Reykjavik June 1

Vancouver

To Start Date Frankfurt May 1 Dublin June 1 Zurich June 17

Montreal

To Start Date Rome March 26 Lisbon March 27 Athens March 28 Venice April 16 Tel Aviv May 1 Cairo May 3 *Casablanca May 4 Barcelona May 6 Nice May 12 *Milan May 21 Reykjavik June 2 Dublin June 2 *Tokyo June 4 Algiers June 8

Halifax

To Start Date *London-Heathrow April 30

Asterix * marks year-round service.

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of travel restrictions by government. For details on the full schedule please visit aircanada.com

Product enhancements

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

The flights are operated by Air Canada's fleet of Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Airbus A330-300 aircraft featuring Signature, Premium Economy and Economy cabins, and Boeing 737 MAX, featuring Premium Economy and Economy cabins. All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

Travelling internationally?

Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

