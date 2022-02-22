U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.00
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,946.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,919.75
    -76.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.70
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.84
    +3.77 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    +1.48 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9210
    +0.2220 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,576.79
    -744.75 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.96
    -80.83 (-8.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.82
    +31.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Air Canada Expands its Summer 2022 International Schedule; Relaunching 34 Routes to Europe, Asia, Africa and The Middle East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACDVF

  • Most extensive schedule from Canada to global destinations

  • Restoring popular European destinations, including Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice

  • Increased connectivity to Air Canada's large North American network

  • Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced an expanded Summer 2022 international schedule with 34 routes relaunching across the Atlantic and Pacific. Starting next month, non-stop services will begin resuming from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam, signs that recovery is well underway. Service from Montreal to Casablanca, Nice, Algiers, Rome, Tel Aviv and Tokyo will also be resuming. From Vancouver, Air Canada will be offering service to Frankfurt, Dublin, and Zurich.

Air Canada is also relaunching service to popular tourist destinations such as Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice, which have been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

"This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us, countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers. Air Canada's recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand. Our vast and growing network has been built to conveniently increase connectivity to and from global destinations through our Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hubs Combined with the networks of our Joint Venture and Star Alliance partners, we can offer customers easy access to virtually any destination in the world. As the leading carrier in Canada, we are committed to rebuild the travel and tourism industry. We are continually exploring new opportunities to make your travel experience memorable. You can start planning your next trip and book with confidence as we look forward to welcoming you onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

The relaunch of international routes builds on Air Canada's major expansion in the North American market, where 7 new routes are scheduled for Summer 2022 and 41 previously suspended routes are resuming. Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the U.S. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Summer 2022 International Route Resumptions

Toronto

To

Start Date

*Tel Aviv

March 1

*Paris

March 2

*Amsterdam

March 2

Lisbon

March 26

*Vienna

March 26

Athens

March 27

Rome

March 27

Venice

April 15

*Tokyo

April 27

*Copenhagen

May 2

Budapest

May 3

Barcelona

May 4

*Madrid

May 19

Edinburgh

May 30

Manchester

May 30

Reykjavik

June 1

Vancouver

To

Start Date

Frankfurt

May 1

Dublin

June 1

Zurich

June 17

Montreal

To

Start Date

Rome

March 26

Lisbon

March 27

Athens

March 28

Venice

April 16

Tel Aviv

May 1

Cairo

May 3

*Casablanca

May 4

Barcelona

May 6

Nice

May 12

*Milan

May 21

Reykjavik

June 2

Dublin

June 2

*Tokyo

June 4

Algiers

June 8

Halifax

To

Start Date

*London-Heathrow

April 30

Asterix * marks year-round service.

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of travel restrictions by government. For details on the full schedule please visit aircanada.com

Product enhancements

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

The flights are operated by Air Canada's fleet of Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Airbus A330-300 aircraft featuring Signature, Premium Economy and Economy cabins, and Boeing 737 MAX, featuring Premium Economy and Economy cabins. All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

Travelling internationally?

Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c8945.html

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Makes a Change to Its Unpopular New Service

    Walt Disney often talks about the so-called Disney magic at its theme parks. The company has regularly raised prices at its theme parks in all sorts of ways. Recently that has included everything from raising the prices on multi-day tickets at Disney World to offering either higher prices or smaller portions of food to hungry theme park visitors.

  • Dubai Airports Sees Travel Surge This Year, Recover by 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of passengers using Dubai’s main airport should double this year as borders reopen, though a recovery to pre-Covid levels may take until 2024, according to the chief executive officer of the Gulf hub.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • Carnival Cruises to end mask mandate onboard

    Three other major cruise lines have already removed the requirement

  • Carnival Follows Royal Caribbean in Making a Huge Change

    Both cruise lines want families looking for a good value on a vacation and they attempt to win them over by using marketing that emphasizes how fun its cruise ships are. Royal Caribbean leans in heavily on promoting its Coco Cay private island, which has a massive pool and an added-fee water park. Carnival has built its marketing around the phrase "Funderstruck," to create a vague idea of all the excitement that awaits passengers who choose to go on its ships.

  • Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

    International tourists and business travelers are arriving in Australia with few restrictions for the first time in almost two years after the government lifted some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Airlines that are cancelling flights

    Despite president Vladimir Putin denying plans of a Russian invasion, some airlines are refusing to take any chances.

  • Traveling a Lot in 2022? 3 Fees to Avoid

    Airlines have gotten rid of many amenities through the years, and free checked baggage is one of them. The good news, though, is there are steps you can take to minimize or avoid checked baggage fees. Secondly, apply for a travel rewards credit card, and then use that card to book your flights.

  • Ukraine says skies safe as some airlines suspend flights

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Monday about 10 airlines had stopped flying there amid U.S. warnings of an attack by Russian forces massed on its border, but insisted its air corridors were still open and flying to the East European country was safe. Germany's Lufthansa said it was halting flights to Ukraine from Monday, joining KLM which has already done so. Scandinavian airline SAS also suspended weekly flights while Air France has decided to cancel Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv as a "precautionary measure".

  • Nigeria’s biggest domestic airline doesn’t really have the worst flight delay record

    Air Peace is the face of domestic flight delays in Nigeria but it does not have the worst record, according to official data.

  • Travel news - live: Australia reopens to the world after nearly two years

    After one of the world’s strictest Covid policies, Australia is reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors

  • Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years

    Australia reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years on Monday.Why it matters: Australia's borders shut to most non-residents in March 2020, as the pandemic spread across the world. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The country's tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.Details: Foreign travelers who've received two COVI

  • Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater set to restore its facade and entrance starting this summer

    The downtown landmark's exterior, faded now, a permit through the city for a restoration to its original glory, with a freshened look.

  • Historic Salt Lake City hotel destroyed in fire

    A 3-alarm fire burns historic abandoned hotel in downtown Salt Lake City

  • With Maui? Wowie! Hochatown, Broken Bow make list for top investment

    AirDNA lists Broken Bow-Hochatown among top areas for short-term rental investments. With Maui. In Hawaii. And Memphis, the Black Hills and Key West.

  • Dubai airport is busiest for global travel as virus persists

    Dubai's main airport said Tuesday it has retained its top place as the world's busiest for international travel with around 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway last year. The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai, regarded as a critical link between East and West. The numbers are sign that international travel has picked up somewhat since the coronavirus pandemic spawned unprecedented global lockdowns and border closures in 2020.

  • Air France joins European airlines suspending flights to Kyiv

    Air France has joined other European airlines in suspending flights to Kyiv on Monday as tensions continue to mount between Ukraine and Russia.In a statement, the airline said it was suspending its Paris-Kyiv route on Feb. 22 as a "precautionary measure," the airline said in a statement to Reuters."Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves," it added. "Air France will regularly reassess the...

  • Here’s What To Do If You Test Positive For COVID-19 While Traveling

    Do make sure the entire hotel staff is aware that you are infected and that they are not to enter your room

  • Israel to let in unvaccinated tourists

    ‘We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data,’ says prime minister

  • Australia Welcomes Back Tourists as Two-Year Travel Ban Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterFor British banker Roger Smyth, Australia’s border reopening couldn’t come soon enough. After landing at Sydney Airport on Monday morning, he embraced hi

  • Covid: Australia's border reopens to international visitors

    It allows tourists to enter and families to reunite for the first time in nearly two years.