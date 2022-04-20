U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.86
    +4.65 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,203.46
    +292.26 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,489.37
    -130.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.31
    +9.55 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.30
    -4.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7960
    -1.1180 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,147.99
    -350.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.89
    -7.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Air Canada Facilitates Flights for Ukrainians to Travel to Canada with Aeroplan Donation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACDVF

  • 100 million Aeroplan Points donated for travel on Air Canada, Star Alliance partners

  • Shapiro Foundation to double Aeroplan member donations up to 50 million points; Miles4Migrants to manage and facilitate bookings

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Air Canada today said it is donating 100 million Aeroplan points to support the Canadian government's initiative to bring Ukrainians to Canada. The points will contribute towards facilitating transportation and can be used on flights operated by Air Canada and its Star Alliance partners including Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, SWISS, United Airlines and other carriers. The Shapiro Foundation is also contributing to this effort and Miles4Migrants, a non-profit charity will manage and facilitate the flight bookings.

"Together with our employees, we are ready and prepared to assist and support the Canadian Government's plans to bring Ukrainian people to Canada. With our 100 million Aeroplan points donation, we offer our global network and the strength of our Star Alliance partnerships, in facilitating travel to Canada. We are proud to work with other organizations and international programs to contribute towards a goal to enable up to 10,000 people to travel to Canada as quickly as possible," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"Our vision at Miles4Migrants is a world where displaced persons of all backgrounds can find safety and community in new homes. As we have been seeing Ukrainians become displaced, our community of donors has once again responded, donating to support flights for Ukrainian families to reach safety over the past weeks," said Diane Padilla, Executive Director of Miles4Migrants.

"We are honoured and ready to join the Government of Canada, The Shapiro Foundation, and Air Canada to expand our impact and help fly thousands of Ukrainians to their new homes. We are confident that the Canadian public and private sector will join us in our effort to fund their flights."

"We are humbled to be able to play a part in assisting Ukrainian families who are being so warmly welcomed by Canadians. We know that access to flights is a critical need and we are proud to partner with Air Canada. We will double Aeroplan member donations towards Ukrainian travel, and donate the equivalent of up to 50 million Aeroplan points to help more people travel to Canada," said Ed Shapiro, trustee for The Shapiro Foundation.

Aeroplan members may elect to contribute towards this initiative facilitating Ukrainians travelling to Canada by donating Aeroplan points at Ukrainian Relief Fund. From April 20 2022 until July 2022, members who donate Aeroplan Points to the Ukrainian Relief Fund or to Miles4Migrants will double the impact of their contribution as the value of the points donated will be matched, by a donation equal to up to 50,000,000 points, by the Shapiro Foundation.

Air Canada's support for Ukrainian relief aid to date includes:

  • An Air Canada donation of $10 per booking made on its website starting March 22 for a total donation of $250,000 to Ukraine relief aid;

  • Air Canada employees and the Air Canada Foundation donated $170,000 to support Ukraine relief;

  • On March 9 Air Canada operated a humanitarian special cargo flight on behalf of Airlink and other aid partners transport hospital beds, humanitarian and medical supplies to Warsaw, Poland and medicines destined for Lviv, Ukraine;

  • Ongoing transportation of medical supplies to Europe with a final destination in the Ukraine;

  • Transportation of rapid response teams to scale up operations in Europe to help arriving Ukrainian families.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c2016.html

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian inflation hits the highest level since 1991

    Consumer prices rose 6.7 per cent in March from the year before, says Statistics Canada.

  • Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo Inaugurate Freighter Service Into Halifax

    Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo today operated the first dedicated freighter flight into Halifax Stanfield International Airport using the second Boeing 767-300ER to enter service. The addition of this aircraft will allow Air Canada Cargo to start high frequency, direct freighter capacity from Halifax to Air Canada Cargo's global network, including service to Frankfurt, Cologne, Istanbul, and Madrid, starting in May.

  • Canada Tops $7 Billion in Orders for 3-Year Dollar Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s sale of 3-year bonds in U.S. dollars drew more than $7 billion of orders after the government pledged to narrow its budget deficits to near zero within five years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial

  • Traders Now Banking on Back-to-Back Jumbo Rate Hikes in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada will likely deliver a repeat of last week’s jumbo rate hike at its next policy decision, according to market pricing. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTrading in overnight swa

  • Airline Stocks Rally As Mask Mandates Fall; United Airlines, American Airlines Earnings Due

    United Airlines reports earnings Wednesday. American Airlines earnings are Thursday, Airline stocks and other travel plays soared last week on Delta Air.

  • Travel mask mandates: Airlines and airports need ‘a consistent message,’ AFA-CWA president says

    Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mask compliance for air travel.

  • Air Canada flies 100,000 passengers in one day for first time since March 2020

    It's another sign that the airline's recovery is underway as travel demand returns.

  • Uber Stock Surges After Scrapping Mask Mandate; Lyft Stock Leaps, Airlines Shares Soar

    Ride-sharing groups Uber and Lyft followed major U.S. airlines in scrapping mask mandates following yesterday's Federal court ruling in Florida.

  • Dozens of Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship Contract COVID

    Passengers onboard a cruise ship coming back to Los Angeles will be forced to quarantine because of COVID cases. Tina Patel reports.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Uber, Lyft and Disney end mask mandates as COVID cases fall

    Uber Technologies and Lyft Inc have scrapped face mask mandates for their riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing companies said on Tuesday, as COVID cases have fallen sharply from their January peak. Walt Disney Co also said that wearing masks would be optional for fully vaccinated visitors at its indoor and outdoor locations and transport facilities. Lyft, which also ended requirements for vehicle windows to be kept open and for the front seat to empty, said health safety reasons will no longer appear under cancellation options on its app.

  • Masks are no longer required on airplanes and public transit. What about on cruises?

    With a federal judge in Florida overturning the extended federal mask mandate on planes and public transit, where does that leave cruise ships?

  • Do you have to wear a mask in the airport? Watch as some passengers cheer the latest rule change

    A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation on Monday. A Biden administration official confirmed the news in a statement to multiple media outlets. “Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time,” the official added.

  • American Airlines putting European route on hold this summer at Charlotte Douglas

    One of two nonstop flights to Germany that American Airlines operates from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be suspended this summer.

  • For Airlines, the Mask Mandate Couldn’t End Soon Enough

    Halfway into her flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Monday night, Brooke Tansley heard the pilot’s voice pipe up through the public address system, apologizing for the interruption. “You’re going to be very excited to hear this news,” she recalled him saying. The Transportation Security Administration was no longer requiring masks on planes, and passengers were free to take them off if they would like. The announcement was met with a smattering of claps and some jubilant cheers, and about a t

  • Will you wear a mask on your flight to or from Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports?

    Masks are now optional at airports across the Sunshine State, including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa following a Florida federal judge’s decision to scrap the federal transportation mask mandate.

  • Trump-appointed judge scraps US mask mandate on public transport as major airlines drop requirement

    A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden, prompting major airlines to quickly drop the requirement.

  • Coast Guard suspends search for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship Mardi Gras

    Coast Guard personnel and other entities spent 58 hours searching about 2,078 square miles before the effort was suspended Monday night.

  • Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Love Field, other public transit lift travel mask mandates

    Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and Dallas Love Field are among those who have lifted their mask mandates after a federal judge ruled the mandate on public transportation exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority.

  • Watch: Airline Passengers React After Judge Scraps Federal Mask Mandate

    Video shows some airline passengers cheered when carriers announced they would no longer be requiring masks on domestic flights after a Florida federal judge voided the Biden administration’s Covid-19 mandate. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

  • Passengers Applaud as US Mask Mandate Lifted

    Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight clapped as the captain announced that they were no longer required to wear face masks on board after a judge overturned the Biden administration’s extended mask mandate for public transit on April 18.Footage recorded by Leticia Elisea while flying from Mexico City, Mexico, to Los Angeles, California, shows a man holding his mask in his hand as the captain announces the end of the mask mandate and passengers applaud.US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mask mandate exceeded the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The Transport Security Administration said in a statement on Monday that it would no longer enforce mask-wearing on public transportation and in transport hubs.Federal officials had extended the mandate for commercial flights and in other transportation settings, including on buses, ferries and subways, until at least May 3. Credit: Leticia Elisea via Storyful