Air Canada to Launch Seasonal Flights to Bangkok and Mumbai for Winter 2022-23

·5 min read
In this article:
  • ACDVF

  • Only non-stop North America-Thailand route. Service to operate four-times weekly beginning Dec. 1

  • Daily Toronto-Mumbai flights via London Heathrow beginning Oct. 29

  • Restoration of key routes to India, Australia, New Zealand and Peru

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today the expansion of its international network with the addition of Bangkok, Thailand, the carrier's first non-stop service to South-East Asia. The airline will also be resuming flights to Mumbai, its second destination in the strategic India market. Air Canada's seasonal service to Bangkok will operate from its trans-Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport, while the carrier's Mumbai flights will operate from Toronto via London-Heathrow. Both routes are subject to receiving final government approvals.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)
Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are extremely pleased to be launching our first non-stop service to South-East Asia this winter, the only one between North America and Thailand. Thailand is a popular leisure destination for Canadians and this new service will give Aeroplan members exciting opportunities to both earn and redeem their points. For further convenience, our Bangkok flights will connect to our extensive domestic and trans-border network giving customers added seamlessness and choice when travelling," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, at Air Canada.

"We are also excited to return to Mumbai, India's largest city and an important financial, commercial, and entertainment hub, complementing our 13 weekly flights from Canada to Delhi. Our Mumbai services are scheduled to operate with a stop in London Heathrow, offering connectivity to more than a dozen Air Canada and Star Alliance partner United Airlines flights between North America and London, as well as additional options for travel between the UK and India. The India market remains very important to Air Canada, and we are committed to resuming our currently paused non-stop services on Toronto-Mumbai and Vancouver-Delhi when circumstances allow."

The planned service between Vancouver and Bangkok, as well as between Toronto and Mumbai via London-Heathrow, will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including lie-flat seats in Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, aircanada.com/Aeroplan, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada is bolstering its international winter offering to the South Pacific region with the return of seasonal service from Vancouver to Auckland, New Zealand, and additional flights to Sydney and Brisbane, Australia. Air Canada is also re-establishing international services to South America with the resumption of routes from Montreal and Toronto to Lima, Peru on a seasonal basis.

"We continue to pursue our strategy of expanding our global network in response to pent-up demand, and expect to operate approximately 81 per cent of our 2019 international capacity this winter. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mr. Galardo.

Award Winning Service

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight

From

To

Days of
Week

Departs

Arrives

Aircraft

Season

AC65

YVR
(Vancouver)

BKK
(Bangkok)

Mon,
Wed,
Fri, Sun

23:00

05:55 +2
days

Boeing
787

Dec. 1 -
Apr. 14

AC66

BKK
(Bangkok)

YVR
(Vancouver)

Tue, Wed,
Fri, Sun

08:30

06:35

Boeing
787

Dec. 4 -
Apr. 17

AC856

YYZ
(Toronto)

LHR
(London)

Daily

20:30

08:30 +1
day

Boeing
787

Oct. 29-
Mar. 24


LHR

(London)

BOM
(Mumbai)

Daily

11:10 +1 day

01:40 +2
days



AC855

BOM

(Mumbai)

LHR
(London)

Daily

04:50

09:20

Boeing
 787

Oct. 31-
Mar. 26


LHR
(London)

YYZ
(Toronto)

Daily

12:00

14:55



Highlights of Air Canada's resumed and increased international routes for Winter 2022/23 include:

India:

Toronto-Mumbai

Seasonal daily flights resume Oct. 29 via London Heathrow

Toronto-Delhi

Daily flights remain year-round

Vancouver-Delhi

3 weekly flights resume Oct. 1. Outbound flight includes a technical stop in Dublin for operational purposes.

Montreal-Delhi

3 weekly flights remain year-round

South Pacific:

Vancouver-Auckland

3 flights weekly service resume Nov. 10, increasing to 5 flights weekly from Dec.-Mar.

Vancouver-Brisbane

Increases to 5 weekly flights in Dec.

Vancouver-Sydney

Increases to 10 weekly flights for Dec. and Jan.

Peru:

Toronto-Lima

Seasonal 2 weekly flights resume Nov. 4

Montreal-Lima

Seasonal 2 weekly flights resuming Oct. 30

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Air Canada's public communications may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, are subject to important risks and uncertainties and cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the factors identified in this news release and in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Through its leading travel loyalty Aeroplan program, Air Canada offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos 
Videos 
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c1998.html

