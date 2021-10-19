U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Air Canada Launches its New LEAVE LESS Travel Program, Leading the Way for Sustainable Business Travel; Deloitte Canada is First On Board

  • Air Canada to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) to its corporate customers; carbon offsets also available for purchase

  • Deloitte Canada is the first participant to join program

  • Airline acting on its long-term goal to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that Deloitte Canada will be the first corporate customer to participate in its new LEAVE LESS Travel Program, which offers corporate customers effective options to offset or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel and reduce their carbon footprint.

Corporate customers can now purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), carbon offsets or a combination of both. The LEAVE LESS Travel Program is one of the many comprehensive initiatives being implemented as part of Air Canada's Climate Action Plan and an additional step towards achieving the airline's long-term goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

"Building a long-term sustainable aviation industry requires a collective effort and companies will play a key role in building greener and more sustainable air travel. We are pleased to see that customers, such as Deloitte, are taking concrete actions by supporting and contributing to innovative solutions," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"Air Canada has made sustainability a core component of its business decisions. This initiative allows our corporate customers to offset or reduce the GHG emissions associated with their business travel and empowers their employees to make sustainable choices. With this, companies work towards their sustainability goals while they partner with us to advance decarbonization in the airline industry. Our new, industry-leading LEAVE LESS Travel Program shows our strong and ongoing commitment to transition to low carbon alternatives. It represents a meaningful step forward into reaching our ambitions to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050."

"Deloitte is steadfast in its commitments to address climate change by driving environmentally responsible choices within our organisation and beyond," said Anthony Viel, CEO at Deloitte Canada. "Our people and our clients know that stakeholders, customers, investors and shareholders desire more sustainable business strategies and we recognise the important role Canadian businesses collectively play in leading the commitment to transition to a low-carbon economy. We are thrilled to be the first company to jump on board this corporate program to accelerate adoption of a fuel source that can dramatically reduce emissions from aviation. By collaborating with Air Canada to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel, we hope that we can inspire and help others contribute to a thriving Canada and a greener world."

A Simplified, Sustainable Journey

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program allows corporate customers to choose the offering they want through a customized approach using SAF, carbon offsets, or a combination of both, through four core actions:

  • Calculate: Air Canada tracks and calculates the GHG emissions associated with customers' business travel.

  • Select: Customers can choose how they want to mitigate their GHG emissions associated with their business travel: SAF and/or carbon offsets.

  • Purchase:

  • Reduce: Customer contributes to its sustainability goals

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program, supports the airline's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably goal 13: Climate Action. Through its Climate Action Plan, the airline has committed to investing $50 Million in SAF, and carbon reductions and removals.

The Air Canada LEAVE LESS Travel Program will source SAF from Neste, a leading producer of renewable fuels. In neat form and over the life cycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces GHG emissions from aircraft by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

Air Canada Climate Action Plan

Air Canada has set ambitious climate targets to realize a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) throughout its global operations by 2050. To reach this, Air Canada has set absolute midterm GHG net reduction targets by 2030 in its air and ground operations compared to its 2019 baseline and has committed to investing $50 Million in SAF, and carbon reductions and removals.

Air Canada has built a solid foundation in energy sustainability through numerous comprehensive initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. Since 2016, over 115 fuel-efficiency projects have been achieved and contributed to more than 145,000 tCO2e saved. Since 2016, the airline reduced more than 145,000 tCO2e from its air operations through fuel efficiency initiatives, including participating in eight biofuel flights with ongoing, active support for the development of SAF in Canada including working with the Government of Canada on policy development to support a Canadian-based sustainable aviation fuel industry.

In 2020 and 2019, Air Canada was recognized by Vancouver Airport Authority as the YVR Green Excellence winner for green initiatives on Sea Island including water and energy conservation, waste minimization and the Richmond Ocean Shoreline Cleanup.

Air Canada's ESG initiatives are further detailed in the airline's Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, including those described herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the factors identified herein and in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com including those factors identified in section 17 "Risk Factors" of Air Canada's 2020 MD&A. The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Deloitte Canada
Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

