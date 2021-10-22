Air Canada Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards 'Elite 8'

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) (TSX: AC) has been further recognized by Achievers as being one of the 'Elite 8' companies within the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards , which celebrates the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. This latest award follows the airline being recently named as one of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to employee engagement.

"We are thrilled that Achievers has named Air Canada as one of the top eight organizations this year, specifically for connecting employees through purpose and leadership. I am especially proud that over the past 18 months of COVID-19 and its severe disruption to our industry, so many of our employees volunteered to give back to their communities such as through working as Emergency Care Workers in Long Term Care homes, or assisting in the recruitment of more than 400 medical support staff for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux. Other employees together with the Air Canada Foundation, initiated a food rescue effort across Canada of more than 770,789 kg of fresh food from April to December, providing more than 1.3 million meals for Canadian people in need. And there are many more examples. Our 'win as one' approach and culture supports our business priority and belief that a resilient, engaged workforce is important to our ongoing recovery, as well as being a competitive advantage when we recruit the brightest and the best people to join our organization," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

"With employee resignations and labour shortages plaguing the workforce, it has never been more important for companies to commit to improving the employee experience," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "The number of submissions we received for the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards proved not only that employers understand this need, but also shows their willingness to put people first during a crisis. The Elite 8 have exemplified what it looks like to be an employee-first company, and I want to congratulate them on both the well-deserved award and their dedication to their employees."

The Achievers 'Elite 8' award is the most recent recognition Air Canada has received for human resources, corporate culture and employee engagement. The airline was also recently honoured in the 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards with honours for Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and Excellence for COVID-19, among others:



FXExpress Publications, Inc. with six awards, including the Trazee Travel readership's Favourite Airline in North America, and is the only Skytrax Four Star international network carrier in North America. Recognized as one of Montreal Top Employers 2021 by Mediacorp. as having exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, as compared to others in their industry and region.

Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers 2021 by Mediacorp for its partnerships to create inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Aboriginal peoples, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ2) people.

Employment Equity Achievement Award for Diversity & Inclusion from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

APEX 5-Star rating reflects performance based on passenger feedback

Loyalty360 Platinum award for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility

Additional information about Air Canada's People and Human Resources is in the "Employees" section of the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report at: www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

