Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,096.27
    +26.51 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,996.39
    +47.37 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,091.92
    +144.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.84
    +14.54 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    +10.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2520
    -0.0220 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0110
    -0.6220 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,174.87
    +106.38 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.02
    +5.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,166.19
    -41.84 (-0.11%)
     

Air Canada to resume flights to Israel in April

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it plans to resume flights to Israel in April, after cancelling services to Tel Aviv following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

United Airlines last week said it would resume direct U.S. flights to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to do so since the conflict began.

"We are finalizing the logistics at this point for a potential resumption in April," Air Canada said.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines had all suspended U.S. service to Israel in October following the attack.

Restarting U.S. carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement