Air Canada Resumes Service Between Montreal and Toronto Island Airport Beginning September 8

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it will resume service to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Toronto Island beginning September 8, 2021 with five daily return flights to Montreal. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

"We are pleased to restart our operations at Billy Bishop airport and offer our customers the choice to fly in and out of Toronto Island, which is popular among business travellers for its proximity to the city centre and its ability to connect travellers to our global network through Montreal. Our schedule enables travellers to conveniently fly between Montreal and Toronto Island Airport up to five times per day, linking the two key business and cultural centres as we continue to play our part to reinvigorate Canada's economy. We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board and expanding our daily service as more traffic returns," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada's Toronto Island-Montreal Service

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Operation AC7952 Toronto at 07:15 Montreal at 08:27 Daily AC7958 Toronto at 10:20 Montreal at 11:33 Daily AC7970 Toronto at 16:15 Montreal at 17:28 Daily AC7976 Toronto at 17:15 Montreal at 18:28 Daily AC7974 Toronto at 18:20 Montreal at 19:33 Daily AC7959 Montreal at 07:30 Toronto at 08:49 Daily AC7955 Montreal at 08:30 Toronto at 09:49 Daily AC7965 Montreal at 13:30 Toronto at 14:49 Daily AC7971 Montreal at 16:30 Toronto at 17:49 Daily AC7975 Montreal at 18:30 Toronto at 19:49 Daily

Service to Toronto Island will be operated by Air Canada Jazz with a De Havilland Dash 8-400 featuring a complimentary snack and drink. All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits. Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Air Canada offers its customers complimentary shuttle bus service between downtown and Toronto City Airport. The shuttle brings travellers to and from the west entrance of The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, located at the corner of Front and York streets, directly across from Union Station.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

