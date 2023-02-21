Air Canada Wins 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams Award for Forward-Thinking HR Programs

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada was recently named a winner of the 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams award. The award from leading human resource publication HRD Canada, recognizes organizations which have taken a leadership position by successfully implementing innovative and forward-thinking human resource programs.

"At Air Canada, we see our people as valuable assets, and we continue to invest in a multitude of innovative and progressive human resource programs including in recruitment, diversity and inclusion, wellness, reward and recognition, to attract and retain global talent. Moreover, we have fostered our corporate culture to consider sustainability and social good aspects in our strategic decision making, and this in turn has resulted in a wide range of opportunities to cultivate employee engagement in important causes that make a difference. We are thrilled to be recognized by HRD Canada for our work transforming HR into an organization that supports people and builds meaningful connections and purpose," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams 2023 report recognized firms that are breaking boundaries to move the HR industry forward. Companies were invited to submit entries showcasing HR teams that have agile, bold and forward-thinking people strategies. Nominations focused on areas including talent management, diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, and HR technology. HRD Canada objectively assessed companies for detailed information, true innovation and proven success — along with benchmarking against the other entries — to determine the winners.

Air Canada has been recognized numerous times for its forward-thinking programs in human resources, corporate culture and employee engagement. Recent awards include:

One of Canada's Best Employers 2023 by Forbes

One of the World's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes

One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

One of Montreal Top Employers 2022 by Mediacorp (for the ninth consecutive year)

Payworks Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2022

People interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada may find more information here. Additional information about Air Canada's people and programs is available in its Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

