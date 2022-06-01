Air Canada Wins Five Top Honours in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards and WhereverFamily's Wherever Awards for Family Travel

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada won five honours in a series of awards for excellence in leisure and lifestyle travel, and the best of family travel. The carrier was voted by readers of FXExpress Publications' well-regarded travel magazine, Global Traveler and its sister publication WhereverFamily for the following accolades:

Air Canada logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fourth consecutive year

Best Premium Economy Class for the fourth consecutive year

Best Airline for Onboard Menu – Air Canada Business Class

Family Travel Awards

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fourth consecutive year

Best Family Friendly International Airline for the third consecutive year

"We are thrilled the readers of Global Traveler and WhereverFamily have once again voted Air Canada's products and services as best in class. We take this recognition to heart, especially because the voters are experienced, frequent travellers who are well positioned to evaluate the airline industry. We thank them for their confidence in us and couldn't have done it without the dedication of our employees," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada.

"There is a great deal of crossover between when one travels for business and when they travel for leisure or with their family on holiday. Service is not just for executives, as these same travelers can quickly be flying with their family or on their way to a laid-back beach vacation. Air Canada hits on all the valuable points for any and all types of travelers and our readers have certainly recognized its care for all," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc.

Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com conducted surveys of their readers Dec. 14, 2021–April 14, 2022, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure and family travel. The surveys ran in the magazine, as inserts to subscriber copies, as direct mail questionnaires, online and via email. Only those questionnaires where more than 50 per cent of the questions were completed were counted.

Story continues

These Global Traveler and WhereverFamily awards are the latest in a number of awards affirming Air Canada's accomplishments in key aspects of its business including people, product and employee engagement. Other major awards and recognitions recently received by Air Canada include:

The most current Skytrax World Airline Awards including for:

Travel Pulse Canada's 2022 Readers' Choice awards for Best Traditional Airline of the Year, Best Safety Protocols and Best Trade Communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montreal Top Employers for nine consecutive years and one of Canada's Best Employers for 2022 (Mediacorp).

Air Canada was selected among the top companies within the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrates the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. This latest award followed the airline being recently named as one of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to employee engagement.

Inaugural recipient of the Roberta Bondar Foundation's 2022 Award for Innovation and Creativity for its Protection of the Environment.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Through its leading travel loyalty Aeroplan program, Air Canada offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c4029.html