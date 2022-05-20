Air Cargo Container Market to record a 4.36% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Driven by Growth of E-commerce Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo container market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing the types of product offerings and raising their production capacity to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market. ACL Airshop LLC, Advanced Composite Structures LLC, Brambles Ltd., CP Cases Ltd., CSafe Global, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DoKaSch GmbH Aluminumverarbeitung Air Cargo Equipment Repair, Envirotainer AB, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Nordisk Aviation Products AS, Nordyun, PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products, Safran SA, Satco Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Unilode Aviation Solutions Switzerland Ltd., Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV, Vinyl Technology Inc., and ZERO Manufacturing are some of the major market participants. The Air cargo container market is set to grow by USD 203.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.85% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Cargo Containers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our air cargo container market report covers the following areas:

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the air cargo container market is the growth of the e-commerce market. Online e-commerce companies use the logistics services of various Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), such as FedEx, DHL, UPS, and Aramex. These LSPs have their air freighter, which they use for delivering products to customers in a timely manner. The use of aircraft carriers to meet the growing demand for e-commerce is expected to drive the growth of the global air cargo container market. Consumer behavior over the course of the pandemic has changed drastically. Therefore, to support the increased demand for consumer goods, express freight airlines operate ample services at present and will add new services during the forecast period. Hence, with the expected rise in e-commerce sales during the forecast period, it is expected that the demand for air cargo containers will also increase.

However, the growing environmental concern and rising carbon dioxide emissions will be a major challenge for the air cargo container market during the forecast period. The freight forwarder across the world must abide by the international laws for reducing carbon emissions in the mode of transportation used for transporting goods. Development in air cargo logistics has also led to greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution caused by the resulting growth in air traffic at a global level. Low carbon transportation demand is expected to reduce the growth of the global air cargo container market, which results in reducing the demand for air cargo containers. Significant growth in carbon dioxide emission has increased the global concern toward environmental degradation. The increase in carbon dioxide emission and reduction in demand for air cargo traffic is expected to restrict the growth of the global air cargo container market during the forecast period.

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geography

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The air cargo container market share growth in the manufacturing industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the US and China economies and the increasing disposable income of the consumers is making these economies the largest in terms of automotive sales and production. To increase the production capacity, the various automobile manufacturing countries, such as Germany, Japan, the US, China, and South Korea, are dependent on aircraft for the transportation of spare parts and raw materials. The aircraft manufacturing and industrial manufacturing sectors have a high demand for air cargo services for the transportation of critical components. An increase in the number of orders and subsequently increasing aircraft backlog encourage aircraft manufacturers to speed up the supply chain, which, in turn, drives the adoption of air cargo services for the transportation of aircraft components.

62% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for air cargo containers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the regional and international trade to and from APAC will facilitate the air cargo container market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist air cargo container market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air cargo container market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air cargo container market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo container market vendors

Air Cargo Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 203.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACL Airshop LLC, Advanced Composite Structures LLC, Brambles Ltd., CP Cases Ltd., CSafe Global, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DoKaSch GmbH Aluminumverarbeitung Air Cargo Equipment Repair, Envirotainer AB, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Nordisk Aviation Products AS, Nordyun, PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products, Safran SA, Satco Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Unilode Aviation Solutions Switzerland Ltd., Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV, Vinyl Technology Inc., and ZERO Manufacturing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

