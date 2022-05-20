U.S. markets open in 9 hours 1 minute

Air Cargo Container Market to record a 4.36% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Driven by Growth of E-commerce Market | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo container market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing the types of product offerings and raising their production capacity to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market.  ACL Airshop LLC, Advanced Composite Structures LLC, Brambles Ltd., CP Cases Ltd., CSafe Global, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DoKaSch GmbH Aluminumverarbeitung Air Cargo Equipment Repair, Envirotainer AB, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Nordisk Aviation Products AS, Nordyun, PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products, Safran SA, Satco Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Unilode Aviation Solutions Switzerland Ltd., Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV, Vinyl Technology Inc., and ZERO Manufacturing are some of the major market participants. The Air cargo container market is set to grow by USD 203.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.85% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Cargo Containers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Cargo Containers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the vendor offerings -   Request a  sample report.

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our air cargo container market report covers the following areas:

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

 The key factor driving growth in the air cargo container market is the growth of the e-commerce market. Online e-commerce companies use the logistics services of various Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), such as FedEx, DHL, UPS, and Aramex. These LSPs have their air freighter, which they use for delivering products to customers in a timely manner. The use of aircraft carriers to meet the growing demand for e-commerce is expected to drive the growth of the global air cargo container market. Consumer behavior over the course of the pandemic has changed drastically. Therefore, to support the increased demand for consumer goods, express freight airlines operate ample services at present and will add new services during the forecast period. Hence, with the expected rise in e-commerce sales during the forecast period, it is expected that the demand for air cargo containers will also increase.

However, the growing environmental concern and rising carbon dioxide emissions will be a major challenge for the air cargo container market during the forecast period. The freight forwarder across the world must abide by the international laws for reducing carbon emissions in the mode of transportation used for transporting goods. Development in air cargo logistics has also led to greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution caused by the resulting growth in air traffic at a global level. Low carbon transportation demand is expected to reduce the growth of the global air cargo container market, which results in reducing the demand for air cargo containers. Significant growth in carbon dioxide emission has increased the global concern toward environmental degradation. The increase in carbon dioxide emission and reduction in demand for air cargo traffic is expected to restrict the growth of the global air cargo container market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Download a sample now!

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The air cargo container market share growth in the manufacturing industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the US and China economies and the increasing disposable income of the consumers is making these economies the largest in terms of automotive sales and production. To increase the production capacity, the various automobile manufacturing countries, such as Germany, Japan, the US, China, and South Korea, are dependent on aircraft for the transportation of spare parts and raw materials. The aircraft manufacturing and industrial manufacturing sectors have a high demand for air cargo services for the transportation of critical components. An increase in the number of orders and subsequently increasing aircraft backlog encourage aircraft manufacturers to speed up the supply chain, which, in turn, drives the adoption of air cargo services for the transportation of aircraft components.

  • 62% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for air cargo containers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the regional and international trade to and from APAC will facilitate the air cargo container market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Air Cargo Container Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Air Cargo Container Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Air Cargo Container Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist air cargo container market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the air cargo container market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the air cargo container market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo container market vendors

Air Cargo Container Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 203.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.36

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACL Airshop LLC, Advanced Composite Structures LLC, Brambles Ltd., CP Cases Ltd., CSafe Global, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DoKaSch GmbH Aluminumverarbeitung Air Cargo Equipment Repair, Envirotainer AB, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Nordisk Aviation Products AS, Nordyun, PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products, Safran SA, Satco Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Unilode Aviation Solutions Switzerland Ltd., Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV, Vinyl Technology Inc., and ZERO Manufacturing

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 FMCG and retail industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Composite Structures LLC

  • 10.4 CSafe Global

  • 10.5 DoKaSch GmbH Aluminumverarbeitung Air Cargo Equipment Repair

  • 10.6 Envirotainer AB

  • 10.7 Nordisk Aviation Products AS

  • 10.8 Safran SA

  • 10.9 Satco Inc.

  • 10.11 Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-cargo-container-market-to-record-a-4-36-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-driven-by-growth-of-e-commerce-market--technavio-301550325.html

SOURCE Technavio

