Air cargo market size to grow by 19.52 million tons, International players to dominate the market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many international players. The fragmentation is due to the presence of shippers, forwarders, consolidators, and airlines. In addition, there is intense competition created by overcapacity in the industry. Airlines also face strong competition from other modes of transportation, such as marine transportation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027

The air cargo camera market size is projected to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Scope

The air cargo market report covers the following areas:

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are among some of the major market participants.

Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in this air cargo market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air cargo market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the air cargo market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports

Air charter services market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (charter passenger, charter freight and others), type (business charter services and private charter services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for air cargo market vendors. The charter passenger segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Air freight services market by end-users and Geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: this report extensively covers air freight services market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant.

Air Cargo Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

19.52 million tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global air cargo market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Belly cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Freighter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

  • 12.4 American Airlines Inc.

  • 12.5 CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd

  • 12.6 Cargolux Airlines International SA

  • 12.7 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd

  • 12.8 China Airlines Ltd.

  • 12.9 China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Delta Air Lines Inc.

  • 12.11 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.12 Emirates SkyCargo

  • 12.13 Etihad Airways PJSC

  • 12.14 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.15 IAG Cargo

  • 12.16 Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Lufthansa Cargo

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027
Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-cargo-market-size-to-grow-by-19-52-million-tons-international-players-to-dominate-the-market---technavio-301691080.html

SOURCE Technavio

