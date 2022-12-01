Air cargo market size to grow by 19.52 million tons, International players to dominate the market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many international players. The fragmentation is due to the presence of shippers, forwarders, consolidators, and airlines. In addition, there is intense competition created by overcapacity in the industry. Airlines also face strong competition from other modes of transportation, such as marine transportation.
The air cargo camera market size is projected to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Scope
The air cargo market report covers the following areas:
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
Type
Geography
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in this air cargo market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air cargo market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the air cargo market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors
Air Cargo Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
169
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
19.52 million tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global air cargo market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Belly cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Freighter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.14 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Air France KLM Martinair Cargo
12.4 American Airlines Inc.
12.5 CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd
12.6 Cargolux Airlines International SA
12.7 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
12.8 China Airlines Ltd.
12.9 China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
12.10 Delta Air Lines Inc.
12.11 Deutsche Post AG
12.12 Emirates SkyCargo
12.13 Etihad Airways PJSC
12.14 FedEx Corp.
12.15 IAG Cargo
12.16 Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.
12.17 Lufthansa Cargo
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
