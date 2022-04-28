U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

AIR Communities Recognized for Gender Balanced Board of Directors

AIR Communities
·2 min read

AIR Communities Recognized for Gender Balanced Board of Directors

Executive Director of Boardbound by Women&#39;s Leadership Foundation Barbara Bauer presents the 2021 Gender Balanced Board award to AIR Communities Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine.
Executive Director of Boardbound by Women's Leadership Foundation Barbara Bauer presents the 2021 Gender Balanced Board award to AIR Communities Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine.

Denver, CO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, has received a 2021 Gender Balanced Board award from Boardbound by Women’s Leadership Foundation, a Colorado-based organization focused on board diversity and leadership development.

AIR Communities is in the top 15% of Colorado public companies to achieve this level of board gender parity, and since 2018, the company has been recognized annually for its continued commitment to women in leadership.

In 2021, AIR elected three new independent directors to its board – Tom Bohjalian, Kristin Finney-Cooke, and Margarita Paláu-Hernández – as part of the company’s ongoing board refreshment initiatives. The average tenure of AIR’s independent directors is 3.5 years. The Board’s Audit and Governance and Corporate Responsibility committees are chaired by women, and about half of AIR’s senior leaders are women.

“AIR is focused on all aspects of good corporate governance, and the Board has continued its systematic refreshment and increased its diversity,” said CEO Terry Considine. “With the addition of three new directors last year, including two highly talented women, AIR is well-positioned to deliver on our promises to shareholders and the communities where we live and work.”

Governance is one core component of AIR’s continued efforts in corporate responsibility. AIR continues to expand on its long history of environmental, social, and governance successes, including the appointment of a Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer in 2020. To learn more, visit the company’s corporate responsibility website.

###

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 84 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Stephanie Joslin AIR Communities stephanie.joslin@aircommunities.com


