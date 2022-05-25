Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market by Product, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market by Product (Air Dryers (Refrigeration, Desiccant, Deliquescent, Membrane), Air Filters (Particulate, Coalescing, Compressed Intake, Activated Carbon)), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global compressed air filter and dryer market size is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Compressed air dryer held the larger share of the market for the chemicals industry in 2021



Compressed air dryers held the larger share of the market for the chemicals industry in 2021. Chemical companies deal with toxic and combustible gases daily; hence, high-quality compressed air is quite crucial for the safety and efficiency of equipment. Compressed air dryers such as refrigeration dryers have a high demand in the chemicals industry due to the requirement of high-purity products and the dangerous or hazardous gases present in a chemicals production facility. Chemical facilities often experience sudden changes in temperature due to endothermic or exothermic reactions occurring inside the plant. Refrigeration dryers are best suited for handling such sudden shifts in temperature.



Automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021



The automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021. It is one of the largest revenue-generating industries globally and is expected to flourish in the coming years owing to the rising demand from countries such as China, the US, and Germany. Compressed air filters and dryers are fundamental to the automotive industry and are used for cabin air filtration, air conditioning, spray painting, and laser purging and in air spindles, air bearings, air guns, and pneumatic brakes in automobiles.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global compressed air filter and dryer market



North America accounted for the largest share of the global compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021. The US is the major contributor to the North American compressed air filter and dryer market. The presence of many manufacturing facilities of automotive and food & beverages industries is expected to drive the compressed air filter and dryer market in North America. The oil & gas industry is also among the key contributors to the growth of market in this region.

Story continues

With stringent regulations regarding the cleanliness standards of environmental air, the demand for compressed air filters and dryers has increased significantly in the US. It is one of the largest automotive markets and its automotive industry is also one of the growing industries in the world. Also, electric vehicles require a greater number of compressed air filters than conventional vehicles, hence boosting the growth of the compressed air filter and dryer market in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, 2022-2027 (USD Billion)

4.2 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, by Product

4.3 Compressed Air Filter Market, by Filter Type (USD Million)

4.4 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, by Industry

4.5 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Compressed Air Systems to Increase Productivity

5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Compressed Air Solutions from Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Compressed Air Dryers for Protecting Equipment Against Hazardous and Corrosive Environments

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Compressed Air Filters as They Filter Contaminants Up to Several Microns

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of Periodic Maintenance

5.2.2.2 High Working Pressure Induces Risk of System Explosion

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.3.2 Industry 4.O and Growing Industrialization in Developing Nations

5.2.3.3 Surging Adoption of IoT in Compressed Air Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Tightly Controlled Environment for Proper Functioning

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Appropriate Use of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers

5.2.4.3 Unwillingness of Smes to Shift from Conventional Air Filtration Methods to Advanced Compressed Air Filters

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Iot

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Prices of Companies, by Maximum Inlet Temperature

5.9.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Imports Scenario of Compressors for Refrigerating Equipment

5.10.2 Exports Scenario of Compressors for Refrigerating Equipment

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

5.13.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.13.2 Standards

6 Components of Compressed Air Filters and Recent Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components of Compressed Air Filters

6.2.1 Housing Elements

6.2.1.1 Housing Elements Ensure High Performance and Enhanced Life of Compressors

6.2.2 Filter Elements

6.2.2.1 Filter Elements Help Filter Contaminants Such as Rust, Pipe Scale, Compressor Lube Oil, and Water from Compressed Gases

6.3 Classification of Compressed Air Dryers Based on Capacity

6.3.1 <_000 />6.3.2 2,000-5,000 M3/Hr

6.3.3 >5,000 M3/Hr

6.4 Recent Trends in Compressed Air Industry

6.4.1 Continuous System Monitoring

6.4.1.1 Continuous System Monitoring Keeps Users Aware of System Efficiency

6.4.2 Equipment Design Innovations

6.4.2.1 Equipment Design Innovations Help Improve Performance and Reliability of Machines

6.4.3 Demand-Side Reduction

6.4.3.1 Demand-Side Reduction is Required for Energy Saving in Future

6.4.4 Compressor Control

6.4.4.1 Compressor Control Helps Provide Continuous Real-Time Display and System Condition

6.4.5 Air Auditing

6.4.5.1 Air Auditing is Required for Adequate Assessments for Companies in Compressed Air Market

7 Applications of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Condensed Water Removal

7.3 Oil Removal

7.4 Mist Removal

7.5 Particulates Removal

8 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Compressed Air Dryers

8.2.1 Refrigeration Dryers

8.2.1.1 Refrigeration Dryers Have Major Applications in Manufacturing Industries

8.2.2 Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

8.2.2.1 Desiccant Dryers are Majorly Applicable in Pneumatic Systems and Large Storage Tanks

8.2.3 Deliquescent Dryers

8.2.3.1 Desiccant Dryers Can Operate on Significantly Lower Dewpoints

8.2.4 Membrane Dryers

8.2.4.1 Membrane Dryers Require Low Maintenance and No Electricity to Operate

8.3 Compressed Air Filters

8.3.1 Particulate Filters

8.3.1.1 Particulate Filters are Widely Used to Remove Dust and Particles from Compressed Air

8.3.2 Coalescing Filters

8.3.2.1 Coalescing Filters Significantly Preferred in Processing Industries

8.3.3 Compressed Intake Filters

8.3.3.1 Compressed Intake Filters Filter Dirt and Tiny Particles from Compressed Air

8.3.4 Activated Carbon Filters

8.3.4.1 Odors and Vapors are Filtered with Help of Activated Carbon Filters

9 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Quality Paint Finish in Automotive Industry to Drive Growth of Compressed Air Dryers

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Growing Advancements in Drilling Techniques and Oil Refinement Processes to Drive Growth of Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market

9.4 Chemicals

9.4.1 Requirement for High-Quality Compressed Air to Propel Market Growth

9.5 Power Generation

9.5.1 Temperature Regulation is Obtained by Compressed Air Dryers and Filters in Power Plants

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.6.1 Growing Need for Compressed Air in Packaging, Food Mixing, and Bottling to Support Market Growth

9.7 Metals & Machinery

9.7.1 Rising Demand for Oil-Free Air Environment in Production of Precious Metals to Drive Growth of Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market

9.8 Pharmaceuticals

9.8.1 Growing Need for Compressed Air in Pharmaceutical Applications Will Drive Market for Compressed Air Filter and Dryer

9.9 Electronics

9.9.1 Increasing Demand for Highest Purity Standards of Compressed Air in Electronics Industry to Fuel Market Growth

9.10 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Fuel Market Growth in US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Oil & Gas and Power are Major Contributors to Market Growth in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Automotive Industry to Propel Market Growth in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Automotive Industry to Fuel Market Growth in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Quality Standards in Food & Beverages Industry to Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Power Sector to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Growing Pharmaceuticals Industry in Italy to Aid Growth of Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Electronics Industry to Drive Market Growth in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Metals & Machinery and Automotive Industries are Largest Contributors to Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Market Growth in India Majorly Propelled by Pharmaceuticals and Electronics Industries

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Brazil is Major Contributor to Market Growth in South America

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1.1 Growing Crude Oil Production is Prominent Driver for Market Growth in Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.2 UAE

10.5.2.2.1 Several Offshore Field Developments in UAE to Support Market Growth

10.5.2.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 Automotive and Pharmaceuticals are Major Contributors to Market Growth in Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/ Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Companies

11.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.6.1 Progressive

11.6.2 Responsive

11.6.3 Dynamic

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market: Company Footprint

11.8 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market: Sme Matrix

11.9 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Atlas Copco

12.1.2 Ingersoll Rand

12.1.3 Parker-Hannifin

12.1.4 Pentair

12.1.5 Donaldson Company

12.1.6 Boge Kompressoren

12.1.7 Kaeser Kompressoren

12.1.8 Spx Flow

12.1.9 Sullair

12.1.10 Sullivan-Palatek

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Mikropor Makina Sanayi Ve Ticaret

12.2.2 Beko Technologies

12.2.3 Van Air Systems

12.2.4 Ing. Enea Mattei

12.2.5 Precision Filtration Products

12.2.6 Omega Air Inzeniring D.O.O. Ljubljana

12.2.7 Almig Kompressoren

12.2.8 Prevost

12.2.9 Bauer Comp Holding

12.2.10 Airfilter Engineering

12.2.11 Ats S.R.L.

12.2.12 Walker Filtration

12.2.13 Altec

12.2.14 Fst GmbH

12.2.15 Generon

13 Adjacent and Related Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7d323

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-compressor-filter-and-compressed-air-dryer-market-by-product-industry-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301555225.html

SOURCE Research and Markets