U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,929.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.75
    -18.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.80
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    +0.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1490
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,095.26
    +11.86 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.00
    -53.22 (-5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Air Compressor Market to Reach USD 22.27 Billion by 2028; Sullair Includes Novel Product in Portfolio to Broaden Business Value: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies included in the Air Compressor Market report are ELGi Equipments Limited, Atlas Copco AB, Sulzer Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Campbell Hausfeld, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Doosan Infracore Portable Power, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Elliott Group Ltd., Siemens AG, MAN Energy Solutions, Bauer AG, EBARA CORPORATION, Embraco LLC, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, AREA COOLING SOLUTIONS SA, BITZER Group, Indo Air, Vortex Compressor, Yigitsan Compressor, ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH, Chicago Pneumatic Air Compressors, Quincy air compressors, BAC Compressors.

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Air Compressor Market size was USD 15.46 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 15.88 billion in 2021 to USD 22.27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% in the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ has provided this information in its report titled, “Air Compressor Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the substantial demand for the product in energy and power, manufacturing, as well as oil & gas industry is expected to hike the development rate of the market across diverse local markets. Moreover, crucial market players are seen producing oil-filled rotary compressors, where the need for a sturdy compressor is essential.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-compressor-market-101672

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • ELGi Equipments Limited (Coimbatore, India)

  • Atlas Copco AB (Nacka Municipality, Sweden)

  • Sulzer Ltd. (Winterthur, Switzerland)

  • Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Ingersoll Rand (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Campbell Hausfeld (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Doosan Infracore Portable Power (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (Pune, India)

  • Elliott Group Ltd. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

  • MAN Energy Solutions (Augsburg, Germany)

  • Bauer AG (Schrobenhausen, Germany)

  • EBARA CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Embraco LLC (Joinville, Brazil)

  • KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Coburg, Germany)

  • AREA COOLING SOLUTIONS SA (Barcelona, Spain)

  • BITZER Group (Sindelfingen, Germany)

  • Indo Air (Gujrat, India)

  • Vortex Compressor (Ankara, Turkey)

  • Yigitsan Compressor (Istanbul, Turkey)

  • ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH (Köngen, Germany)

  • Chicago Pneumatic Air Compressors (Chicago, U.S.)

  • Quincy air compressors (Alabama, U.S.)

  • BAC Compressors (Tamil Nadu, India)

These players are further involved in producing oil-free air compressors where a lightweight, economical and low upkeep budget compressor is necessary. This is therefore expected to bolster the demand for these compressors throughout the forecast period of 2021-2028.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 22.27 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 15.46 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Mode of Operation, Product Type, Lubrication, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers

Innovative Manufacturing Infrastructure of Modern System to Dictate Market Growth

Requirement of Highly Durable Compressor for Drilling Procedures to Spur Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Installation Cost of Modern Compressors to Hinder Market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/air-compressor-market-101672

COVID-19 to Hamper Prospects for Novel Construction Events

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially restrained the economies of the established as well as the emerging countries by a prominent level. The stringent lockdown procedures enforced by practically every other government closed international borders, several restrictions on import and export cargo shipment delayed the growth and operations of the market.

Moreover, the commotion of supply chain processes in the market further plunged market accomplishments across the world.

Report Coverage

The report offers an in-depth study of the air compressor market segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends and future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help form market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners in better understanding the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Segmentation

On the basis of mode of operation, the global market is segregated into rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. The rotary segment is anticipated to arise as the dominating segment in the global market.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into stationary and portable.

In terms of lubrication, the global market is branched into oil-filled and oil-free.

On the basis of application, the market is further bifurcated into manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and power, electronics and semiconductor, healthcare, food and beverages, and others.

Geographically, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-compressor-market-101672

Drivers and Restraints

Advanced Industrial Infrastructure of Modern System to Support Market Growth

Manufacturers across the world are driven to improve technologically efficient, atomized and state of the art technology incorporated manufacturing services. The producers are utilizing high-end compressors that can offer greater energy output and deliver more products for customers.

Additionally, the presentation of great performance portable air compressors is projected to be executed as a transportable apparatus at industrial units. Furthermore, the application of oil-free and oil-filled compressors section according to the necessity of industry operations shall also offer novel growth prospects for the market. This is anticipated to spur the air compressor market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific held the majority of the air compressor market share and is projected to develop significantly in the market during the mentioned period. The market's development is mainly due to the rising automation and atomization of production plants across the emerging countries within this region.

North America held the second-largest market share. The rising trend of substituting old compressors in production divisions and installing contemporary products has augmented the sales of ground-breaking technology incorporated products across North America.

In Europe, the application of the regulation by the European Union concerning the functioning proficiency of compressors and the surging development of agreement principles is nurturing sales of novel products in the market.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/air-compressor-market-101672

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Gain Maximum Momentum

The global manufacturers and industrial producers functioning in the market are concentrated on the development of various product collections incorporated with innovative technologies and advanced products to entice clientele from various industries towards their services and products.

Industry Development

January 2021: Sullair, which is a global producer of compressors, has lately inaugurated Tier 3 OFD1550 Oil Free Portable Compressor in its product collection.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Product Types

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Air Compressors Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Air Compressors Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC continued….


Quick Buy – Air Compressor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101672

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Choke Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Adjustable Choke Valve, Fixed Choke Valve), By Regulating Function (Regulating, Non-regulating), By Shape (Angle Body, Y-type, In-line), By Application (Oil and Gas Production Wells, Reservoirs) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Hole Saw Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bi-Metal, Diamond, Carbide, Carbon Steel, Others), By Application (Dry Drilling, Wet Drilling), By End-user (Domestic, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Machine Automation Controllers Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Industrial PC), By Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Media & Telecommunication, Aerospace, Chemicals, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028

Electrical Transformer Industry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage(Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), Medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), High (500 and above)), By Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (High Power, Low Power), By Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Mining, Others (Paper Printing, etc.)) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]