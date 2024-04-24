Air Compressor Solutions opens Carlsbad location

Apr. 23—CARLSBAD, N.M. — Air Compressor Solutions (ACS), known as Texas and New Mexico's top equipment solutions provider in the compressed air industry, has opened a new 6,000-square-foot location at 711 Del Rio Street in Carlsbad.

ACS' new Carlsbad location marks its fifth U.S. location and second in New Mexico, and offers heavy-duty air compressors, portable generators, light towers, as well as Ingersoll-Rand, Doosan, Atlas Copco, and Bobcat equipment sales and rentals. ACS has initially hired 10 employees working across sales, management, operations, and service, with plans and space for growth.

To celebrate the grand opening, Air Compressor Solutions hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house celebration on Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., where representatives from the City of Carlsbad, Carlsbad Department of Development, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, media members, ACS' leadership and employees, and more enjoyed refreshments and tours of the new space.

Open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on weekends by appointment, ACS offers state-of-the-art equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service, keeping industrial and commercial businesses powered up and running strong. The new facility will also offer new Bobcat sales, rentals, and ground maintenance equipment. Its full suite of offerings include:

— Rentals — air compressors, generators, light towers, air hoses, mowers, tractors, truck loaders, mini excavators, and more

— Sales — natural gas & diesel generators, portable light towers, mowers, tractors, and portable, reciprocating, and rotary screw air compressors

— Parts — inventory of over two million essential parts to maintain air compressors, generators, mowers, and tractors, including oil filters, lubricants, hoses, belts, and more

— Service — equipment repair, preventative maintenance, air pipe installation, and more

Founded in 1984 in Odessa, Texas, Air Compressor Solutions has grown to become Texas and New Mexico's top equipment solutions company in the compressed air industry, stretching across five locations in Odessa, Amarillo, El Paso, Albuquerque, and now Carlsbad. Its diverse customer base includes businesses in heavy commercial, oil and gas, manufacturing, automobile and tire, agricultural, greeneries, farming & food processing, military, concrete, construction, drilling, and more.

Also, as one of the region's only distributors of Ingersoll-Rand, Doosan Portable Power, and Bobcat equipment, Air Compressor Solutions employs factory-trained, certified technicians ensuring best-in class quality and maintenance.

"We are truly grateful for the remarkable growth and success our company has achieved over the years. The establishment of our fifth branch and second location in New Mexico represents a significant milestone that surpasses our long-term growth projections," remarked Brian Stubbs, president and owner of Air Compressor Solutions. "This new location will significantly enhance our ability to serve our loyal customers in southeast New Mexico, providing them with the essential compressed air, generator, light tower, small equipment, and air tool solutions they depend on. We are tremendously enthusiastic about the prospect of integrating into the Carlsbad community, contributing to the creation of new job opportunities, and bolstering the operations of industrial and commercial enterprises."