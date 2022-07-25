U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.50
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,924.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,460.00
    +36.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.59
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.12 (+4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3990
    +0.3490 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,055.54
    -598.19 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.30
    -16.95 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.74
    +0.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Air Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 6.93 billion, Atlas Copco AB and Deere & Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An air compressor is a distinct type of gas compressor. It is a device that compresses and pressurizes air to convert power into kinetic energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Compressors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Compressors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global air compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 6.93 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. Download a Sample Report

Access our detailed report and exhibits on "Air Compressors Market by Product and
Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Air Compressors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Air Compressors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Stationary air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Portable air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. View an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as a surge in HVAC installations. Moreover, this region will grow at a fast rate when compared to other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the air compressors market in APAC.

Major Air Compressor Companies and their Offerings

  • Atlas Copco AB - The company offers reliable air compressors such as oil-free air compressors and oil-lubricated air compressors, for all low, medium, and high-pressure applications.

  • Deere & Co. - The company offers a wide range of air compressors such as HR Series (Electric and Oil-Less), HR Series (Electric), Premium Serie (Gasoline), and AC Series (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric).

  • Doosan Portable Power Co. - The company offers a full range of portable air compressors from 250-1400 cfm with 100-365 psi.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers an air compressor that is used in the fleet of F and H class gas turbines, known as the advanced compressor.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Sullair oil-lubricated compressors and Hitachi oil-free compressors.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000

Driver and Challenge

The increased adoption of variable speed controllers is driving the growth of the market. A variable speed drive (VSD) allows air compressors to run at a uniform speed, irrespective of the application's requirement. This can help end-users save energy. Air compressors with variable speed controllers have sensors embedded in them, which can detect a wide range of variables such as temperature and pressure.

Fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market. Aluminum, steel, and castings are the main raw materials used in the production of compressors, the prices of which fluctuate frequently. Vendors are unable to pass on the excess cost to the end-users, which reduces their profit margins.

Related Reports

Portable Air Compressors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas Compressors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Compressors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Deere & Co., Doosan Portable Power Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Stationary air compressor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Portable air compressor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Competitive Scenario

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 Deere & Co.

  • 10.5 Doosan Portable Power Co.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • 10.9 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

  • 10.10 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 10.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-compressors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-93-billion-atlas-copco-ab-and-deere--co-among-key-vendors---technavio-301591699.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • US$50 billion Russian-Chinese joint venture to build passenger jet at risk as cracks appear in partnership

    The future of the largest aviation joint venture between China and Russia is looking bleak because of intensifying disagreements between the two over how they share the profits and the possible involvement of Western companies. The Russians are unhappy because China wants to invite Western companies to take part in the US$50 billion project to develop a new passenger jet, known as the CR-929, according to two independent sources. "One of the key reasons is that Beijing hopes the CR-929 passenger

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Oil Drops as Concerns Over Slowdown Offset Tight Crude Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined at the start of the week as concerns about an economic slowdown overshadowed signs of a tight physical crude market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationWest Texas Intermediat

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • T-Mobile will pay $350 million to settle lawsuits over massive data breach

    The data breach compromised the personal details of nearly 77 million customers.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • China May Use Tiered-Data Strategy to Prevent US Delistings: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationChina is looking at ways to sort its US-listed companies according to sensitivity of data they hold as it strategizes keeping the firms in compliance w

  • China regulator denies report on data strategy to avoid U.S. delistings

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's securities regulator on Monday denied a media report that said Beijing planned to sort U.S.-listed Chinese companies based on the sensitivity of the data they hold in an attempt to stop U.S. regulators from delisting hundreds of firms. The three-tier system aims to bring Chinese companies into compliance with U.S. rules that would require public companies to let regulators inspect their audit files, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) "has not studied" a three-tier classification of companies, it said in a statement.

  • Wheat Prices Jump After Russian Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices jumped after Russia attacked the sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles at the weekend, just hours after signing a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine, a move that was hailed as a vital step toward alleviating the global food crisis.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Say

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Tesla Is Set for Settlement Talks Over Musk Tweets About Taking Company Private

    The court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets will take place in October, the same month as two other trials involving Twitter and Tesla.

  • Russia’s Natural-Gas Game Comes With Economic Risks

    High energy prices have swollen Russia’s coffers for now, but any loss of European gas revenues in the years to come will be hard to replace.

  • Biggest Oil Stock ETF Sees Short Sellers Unwind Bets After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers rolled back bets against the biggest exchange-traded fund focused on oil-company stocks, signaling speculation that the price of crude is at least temporarily bottoming out after sliding sharply since last month.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where

  • China’s Rural Banking Smash-Up

    Problems at China’s small-town banks have been gestating for years, but they are now coming to a head—with unpredictable consequences.