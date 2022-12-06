U.S. markets closed

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Estimated to Grow from US$ 25.9 Bn in 2022 to US$ 42.4 Bn by 2032, with Total Sales Zooming at 5% CAGR. Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Robust Development in Residential Infrastructure and Increasing Temperature to Steer Air Conditioning Compressor Market Past US$ 42,413.6 Mn by 2032. Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 41.2 Bn by 2029

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global air conditioning compressor market is expected to be valued at US$ 25,941.3 Mn in 2022 and further grow at 5.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Overall sales of air conditioning compressors are projected to total a valuation of US$ 42,413.6 Mn by 2032.

Air conditioning compressor sales are increasing as the world's infrastructure sector develops. The GDP of the entire world depends heavily on infrastructure. Due to the significant contribution of emerging and developing economies to global economic growth, it is expected that the need for air conditioning compressors will increase dramatically during the forthcoming decade.

Air conditioning compressors find application in homes, workplaces, hospitals, entertainment venues, automobiles, and other commercial and industrial buildings. Many people in developing nations view air conditioning as a luxury product for the home.

Get Access To Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15866

Because of reasons like rising population, falling AC prices, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer lifestyles, a positive growth trajectory for air conditioning compressor market has been predicted by FMI for the projection period.

Similarly, there is an increasing need for air conditioners everywhere, particularly in urban areas, as a result of increased air pollution, high temperatures, and humidity levels. Fluctuation in temperature is prompting people to install cooling units in their buildings. This will continue to boost the sales of air conditioning compressors during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Based on type, rotary type is projected to hold the highest share of 56.8% in terms of volume in 2022.

  • By refrigerant type, the R290 refrigerant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

  • By application, the residential sector is projected to lead the Air conditioning compressor market, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1,069.0 Mn during the forecast period.

  • By 2032, East Asia is expected to have the largest share of around 33.1% in the global air conditioning compressor market.

  • China’s air conditioning compressor market is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period,

  • The U.S. air conditioning compressor market is likely to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 2,042.5 Mn by 2032.

Customization Report Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15866

"Rising application in residential, industrial, transportation, and commercial sectors is a key force behind the expansion of the global air conditioning compressor market forward. Besides this, advancements in compressor technology are likely to boost market over the next decade,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Among the industry's key players are Emerson Electric Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics, The Danfoss Group, Tecumseh Products Company LLC, Panasonic Corporation, GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, BITZER SE, Midea Group (GMCC), and Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A and others.

These manufacturers are focusing on increasing their regional market and are involved in marking their direct presence in the local markets by expanding their dealer network. They are also collaborating with local distributors to supply their products globally.

More Insights into Air Conditioning Compressor Market:

The research report analyzes the market demand trend for Air conditioning compressors. The global market is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights’ research scope, the Air conditioning compressor report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as type, refrigerant type application, and region. The Air conditioning compressor report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15866

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-conditioning-compressor-market

About FMI – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of FMI offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analysing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing and identifying new revenue prospects.

Explore Our Trending Reports of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

Distribution Components Market - Distribution Components Market by Product Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Electricity Transmission Infrastructure Market Growth - Electricity Transmission Infrastructure Market by Product Type, Transmission Line Type, Technology, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Optical Transreceivers Market Size - Optical Transreceivers Market by Form Factor (SFF & SFP, CFP, QSFP, XFP, CXP, Others), Fiber Type (Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), Data Rate (Less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps, More than 100 Gbps), Application (Telecommunications, Data Centers, Enterprises) & Region – Forecast to 2022 – 2032

Air Pressure Sensor Market Value - Air Pressure Sensor Market by Product Type, Sensor Type, Technology, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

On-Pack Recycling Labelling Solutions Market Trends - On-Pack Recycling Labelling Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032

Smart Power Technologies Market Demand - Smart Power Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market – Rising adoption of refrigeration and air conditioning compressors for various applications will increase the sales at a CAGR of 2.7%, reaching a valuation of US$ 41.2 Bn by 2029.

Air Conditioning Systems Market  - The global air conditioning systems market is expected to garner momentum at a moderate rate of CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Air Scrubbers Market – Global Air Scrubbers Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,222.07 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% to be valued at US$ 5,260.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Air Pressure Sensor Market - The Air Pressure Sensor Market value is projected to reach US$ 38,485.7 MN in 2032 with a CAGR of 8.0%. The market for air pressure sensors is primarily driven by the growing industrial and automotive sectors as well as the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies around the globe.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

