Air Conditioning System Market to Reach an Impressive Valuation of USD 198 Billion by 2032

·7 min read

Unitary ACs to Grab Largest Demand Pie in the Global Air Conditioning System Market

Fact.MR's recently published report on the air conditioning system market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of product type, AC type, end-use, sales channel & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air conditioning system market is expected to reach USD 123 billion in 2022 and USD 198 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

The use of air conditioning systems has expanded in both the residential and commercial sectors as a result of fast industrialization and growing global warming as a result of population growth. Furthermore, increased demand from the residential sector, namely homes, is likely to give significant profit margins to makers of unitary air conditioning systems.

In light of current market technical insights for air conditioning systems, the product's capacity to save energy through a speed-controlled compressor, less temperature fluctuations, less noise, higher durability, faster cooling, and optimum energy usage work as actual drivers for this product.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=411

Furthermore, due to product innovation and integration of building controls and HVAC systems, as well as IAQ advances, the demand for air conditioning systems is expected to multiply by 1.5X of its current market valuation during the projection years of 2022-2032.

The air conditioning system is a major contributor to global warming since it emits dangerous gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) into the environment. This has detrimental consequences for the environment and contributes to the ozone layer's depletion. As a result, manufacturers are introducing innovative technology to mitigate negative environmental effects.

The air conditioning system market in North America has the potential to account for a considerable number of sales units. Currently, the area holds 24.8% of the entire market share. The demand for technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly air conditioning systems has increased in the regions as a result of changing American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning standards, ongoing technological innovation, and the presence of policies.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 118 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 123 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 198 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 4.8%

Key Takeaways:

  • North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

  • The Asia-Pacific air conditioning system market, which includes East Asia and South Asia, accounts for 35.8% of the total market share.

  • By AC type, Unitary ACs hold nearly 38.9% of the overall AC systems market share.

  • Packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) to account for 33.7% of the global market share.

  • Residential air conditioning systems currently occupy a significant market share of 35.2% of the total market.

Growth Drivers:

  • The notable expansion of the residential sector due to the escalating disposable income of the global population is projected to be the primary factor driving demand for air conditioning systems.

  • Rapid urbanization, industrialization and rising number of data centers to provide an impetus to the demand for AC systems.

To learn more about Air Conditioning System Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=411

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many domestic and regional players, the global air conditioning system market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these strategies, an innovative air conditioning system has been installed.

  • In 2021, Eco Innovation Group, Inc., a firm that develops innovative and advanced technologies for green energy solutions, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Keith E. Prime, an air conditioning technology inventor. This is expected to result in more eco-friendly energy options being added to the market.

  • In 2022, Mitsubishi Corporation and Global Bain Corporation will launch the ME Innovative Fund. This corporate venture capital (CVC) fund will invest in digital and green-innovation firms around the world. The fund was established with the intention of investing about USD 43.5 million in money over a ten-year period.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are –

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Mitsubhishi

  • Qingdo Haier

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Electrolux

  • LG Electronics

  • Panasonic

  • UTC

  • Hitachi

  • Gree Electric Appliances

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • Carrier Corp

More Valuable Insights on Air Conditioning System Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the air conditioning system market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global air conditioning system market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Product Type :

  • By AC Type :

  • By End-Use :

  • By Sales Channel :

  • By Region :

Key Questions Covered in Air Conditioning System Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the air conditioning system market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for air conditioning system market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Air conditioning system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Air conditioning system market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Float Switch Sensor Market Analysis - A major driving element is expected to be increased demand for float switch sensors from the food and beverage sector and the petrochemical industry. Furthermore, float switch sensors save electricity and water and are simple to install.

Yaw Rate Sensors Market Forecast - The automobile industry's macroeconomic growth is being driven by infrastructure growth, rising urbanization, and rising per capita income as well as consumer purchasing power capacity, which is providing market space for yaw rate sensors.

Gas Sensors Market Scope - The government's strict rules and regulations addressing worker health and the environment, which are set to push the gas sensors market, are the primary reasons driving the industry.

Tilt Sensors Market Trends - Increased need for construction equipment, increased use of sensors in various applications, increased demand for security concerns, and increased demand for sensors in the vehicle industry are some of the factors driving the tilt sensors market forward.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-conditioning-system-market-to-reach-an-impressive-valuation-of-usd-198-billion-by-2032-301476373.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

