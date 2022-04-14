U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.63
    -18.96 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,683.54
    +118.95 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,477.79
    -165.79 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.61
    -9.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.35
    +2.10 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.60
    -9.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.29 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8310
    +0.1440 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,997.87
    -1,079.28 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.65
    -31.78 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Air Defense System Market Surpass $ 55,405 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Air Defense System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Air Defense System Market to grow at a CAGR of above 5.1% during the forecast period and reach a market potential of around USD 55,405 million by 2030.

The increased use of military operational intelligence, the growing preference for innovative defense air defense and military intelligence involving security breaches of sensitive government agencies, the increase in irregular warfare threats and conflicts, and increased spending on foreign defense agencies and surveillance platforms are just a few of the key factors driving the overall application of the Defense Systems market. Additionally, an effective defense system in each country provides support, training, and security equipment to those who want to advance democracy and the market system while dealing with potential threats. On the other hand, a prominent border defense system can assist states and regional groups in achieving a more balanced approach that enhances national security while also defending the rights and eliminating possible threats and risks of those crossing the border. As a result, the defense system serves multiple purposes, assisting nations in balancing their interests in enabling cross-border movements and also maintaining security.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2884

Additionally, the Air defense system plays an important role under Defense Act to make contributions to the state's security by providing Tactical Air Defense of its aircraft. Air defense systems are used to defend against incoming threats such as enemy fighter aircraft such as jet fighters, air refuelers, and others, nuclear and conventional missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as surveillance drones. The air defense system acts as an anti-weapons system against all incoming air threats, and it is also used for a variety of different applications such as international airspace monitoring using radar systems and electro-optic sensors.

Global Air Defense System Market Growth Aspects

Increasing military spending on advanced technology, the development of efficient and modern missiles, the changing nature of military operations, and geopolitical disruptions are expected to drive the air defense system market in the coming years. On the other hand, advancements in technology in the air defense system will provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, as there are so many market participants, the market is extremely competitive. Active vendors compete based on product performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness. However, the limited client bases, as well as the high involvement of intergovernmental institutions, are the major market factors impeding market progression. Moreover, the high cost of developing an air defense system and stringent regulations may stifle market growth.

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Air Defense System Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Long-Range Air Defense System, driving the market

The emergence of political insurgencies between geographically distant nations such as Russia and China, or India and China, raises the possibility of long-distance ballistic missile attacks. To counteract such a potential threat, North America is shifting its investment strategy and increasing its investment in long-range air defense systems. In a distributed architecture, the system will enable long-range area defense systems of strategic facilities against inbound attacks. However, as the demand for long-range missile threat mitigation grows so does the demand for long-range air defense systems is growing. Recently, Ukraine has stated that it requires a ground-based long-range air defense system far more than MiGs. Bringing highly mobile and familiar air defense systems to Ukraine is critical to keeping Russian planes at bay and under threat.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global Air Defense System market. Due to rising military spending, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate for the duration of the forecast timeframe. Increased investments by nations such as China, India, Taiwan, and Japan in the development of sophisticated air defense systems to strengthen the defense systems of their active combat areas to avoid and tackle threats emerging from regional conflicts. For instance, such as the India-Pakistan border conflict, the South China sea con?icts, and non-conventional attacks from terrorist groups such as ISIS are attributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, major defense exporters such as Russia, United States, and Israel see Asia-Pacific as the region with the greatest growth potential and are pitching their air defense systems to numerous countries in the region. Furthermore, the United States and Russia are concentrating their efforts in the region in order to improve their political influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

The global air defense system market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on component, system, application and range. Based on the component, the market is divided into weapon systems, fire control systems, and control and command (C2) systems. Based on system, the market segmented into anti-aircraft system, missile defense system, and counter rocket, artillery & mortar (C-RAM) system. Based on application, the market split into land, naval, and airborne. Based on range, the market is classified into short range air defense system, medium range air defense system, and long range air defense system.

Interconnected Reports Aerospace and Defence Market

The global aircraft recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 7.5 Bn by 2028.

The global air traffic control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 14.0 Bn by 2028.

The global aircraft door market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around US$ 7.6 Bn by 2028.

The global 5G in defense market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 58.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the air defense system industry are Hanwha Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bae Systems PLC, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Kongsberg Gruppen, Aselsan A.S., The Boeing Company, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2884

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2884

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson
Acumen Research and Consulting
USA: +14079154157
India: +918983225533
E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Source: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/air-defense-system-market


Recommended Stories

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • U.S. believes Russian warship still dealing with fire - defense official

    The United States believes the Russian warship Moskva is still dealing with a fire and the ship is believed to have experienced significant damage, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday. The warship, a Soviet-era missile cruiser, is still believed to be afloat and the United States is under the assumption that the cruiser is heading to Sevastopol, the official said. Russia said the crew of the warship had been evacuated and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

  • Without the Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet is far more exposed to missiles and drones

    The return to port of the Moskva, which is the Black Sea fleet’s flagship, has both symbolic and operational significance.

  • Moskva: Russian warship involved in Snake Island attack burns ‘after missile strike’

    Moskva is the ship which Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island told “go f**k yourself” at the start of the war

  • Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

    Israel's new laser missile defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday. The Israeli-made laser system, designed to complement a series of aerial defense systems such as the costly Iron Dome deployed by Israel, will be operational “as soon as possible,” Gantz said. The goal is to deploy the laser systems around Israel's borders over the next decade, Gantz added.

  • Moldova accuses Russian army of trying to recruit its citizens

    Moldova on Thursday accused Russia's army of trying to recruit Moldovan citizens, days after British military intelligence said that Moscow was trying to replenish its forces in Ukraine by recruiting in the breakaway Transdniestria region. Transdniestria is a narrow strip of land held by pro-Russian separatists that runs along the east of Moldova and comes to within about 25 miles (40 km) of the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

  • Satellite Images Show Russian Forces Moving Into Eastern Ukraine

    New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies on April 12 shows Russian ground forces continue to redeploy and move into eastern Ukraine.Images show a number of military deployments observed along the 14K-34 highway and the corridor that leads from Soloti and Valuyki in western Russia towards the border with Ukraine.Across the border and into eastern Ukraine, several convoys of military equipment were seen traveling along the T2104 highway near Vilkhuvatka, Maxar said.In other activity, in southern Ukraine, signs of ongoing artillery shelling and recent attacks are seen in Mariupol.On April 13, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces continued to attack areas in eastern Ukraine as well as Mariupol in the southeast. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Pakistan Army Distances from Imran Khan’s U.S. Conspiracy Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s powerful military does not see a U.S. “conspiracy” behind the regime change in the country, its spokesman said, after claims by former Prime Minister Imran Khan that Biden administration orchestrated his ouster.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Off

  • Russia accused of 'abandoning' 1,500 troops killed in battle in Ukraine

    Ukrainian authorities have claimed Russia has abandoned the bodies of their troops killed, and offered the mothers of the dead to have access to their loved ones.

  • Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow’s forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital. Russia said Thursday the entire crew of the…

  • Russia says 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

    The Russian defense ministry says that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in Mariupol. The ministry wrote in a statement on Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers in the sieged city “voluntarily laid down arms and surrendered” in response to Russia’s offensive in the area, including 162 officers. “In the town of Mariupol, near the…

  • UPDATE 3-Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

    One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance.

  • Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

    Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.

  • US unveils $800 million in weapons and equipment, plus training, for Ukraine

    Here are the weapons and systems heading to Ukraine under a new American aid package.

  • Among the Americans fighting in Ukraine: ‘I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t come’

    I joined four Americans who dropped everything to travel across the world and risk their lives defending someone else’s countryRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates Adam Lach/The Guardian The car is hurtling toward Ukraine at 100 miles an hour, crammed beyond any reasonable capacity. Every space not occupied by bodies is filled by the sort of luggage you bring when you’ve volunteered for a last-ditch battle in a nuclear-age crusade: armor plates, iodine tablets, field dressings, satellite phones. E

  • UK voices support for possible NATO memberships for Finland, Sweden

    The United Kingdom on Thursday said it would support whatever decision Sweden and Finland make about whether to join NATO, despite threats from Russia against the two countries joining the military alliance. “Russian threats towards the Nordic & Baltic states are not new and only strengthen our unity,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted. “Sweden…

  • Pentagon asks top 8 U.S. weapons makers to meet on Ukraine -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon will host leaders from the top eight U.S. weapons manufacturers on Wednesday to discuss the industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapons needs if the war with Russia lasts years, two people familiar with the meeting said on Tuesday. Demand for weapons has shot up after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 spurred U.S. and allied weapons transfers to Ukraine. The Pentagon's office of Acquisition and Sustainment, the weapons buyer for the U.S. Department of Defense, will host the 90 minute meeting and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was expected to attend, one of the people said.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship Damaged

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine and the European Union agreed to provide more cash for weapons, as Russia repositions its forces for renewed attacks in eastern and southern parts of its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats As

  • Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

    One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance.

  • Pentagon confirms explosion aboard Russian warship

    Ukraine has claimed credit for the blast, which Russia has said was the result of an internal fire.