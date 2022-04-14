Air Defense System Market Surpass $ 55,405 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Air Defense System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Air Defense System Market to grow at a CAGR of above 5.1% during the forecast period and reach a market potential of around USD 55,405 million by 2030.



The increased use of military operational intelligence, the growing preference for innovative defense air defense and military intelligence involving security breaches of sensitive government agencies, the increase in irregular warfare threats and conflicts, and increased spending on foreign defense agencies and surveillance platforms are just a few of the key factors driving the overall application of the Defense Systems market. Additionally, an effective defense system in each country provides support, training, and security equipment to those who want to advance democracy and the market system while dealing with potential threats. On the other hand, a prominent border defense system can assist states and regional groups in achieving a more balanced approach that enhances national security while also defending the rights and eliminating possible threats and risks of those crossing the border. As a result, the defense system serves multiple purposes, assisting nations in balancing their interests in enabling cross-border movements and also maintaining security.

Additionally, the Air defense system plays an important role under Defense Act to make contributions to the state's security by providing Tactical Air Defense of its aircraft. Air defense systems are used to defend against incoming threats such as enemy fighter aircraft such as jet fighters, air refuelers, and others, nuclear and conventional missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as surveillance drones. The air defense system acts as an anti-weapons system against all incoming air threats, and it is also used for a variety of different applications such as international airspace monitoring using radar systems and electro-optic sensors.

Global Air Defense System Market Growth Aspects

Increasing military spending on advanced technology, the development of efficient and modern missiles, the changing nature of military operations, and geopolitical disruptions are expected to drive the air defense system market in the coming years. On the other hand, advancements in technology in the air defense system will provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, as there are so many market participants, the market is extremely competitive. Active vendors compete based on product performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness. However, the limited client bases, as well as the high involvement of intergovernmental institutions, are the major market factors impeding market progression. Moreover, the high cost of developing an air defense system and stringent regulations may stifle market growth.

Long-Range Air Defense System, driving the market

The emergence of political insurgencies between geographically distant nations such as Russia and China, or India and China, raises the possibility of long-distance ballistic missile attacks. To counteract such a potential threat, North America is shifting its investment strategy and increasing its investment in long-range air defense systems. In a distributed architecture, the system will enable long-range area defense systems of strategic facilities against inbound attacks. However, as the demand for long-range missile threat mitigation grows so does the demand for long-range air defense systems is growing. Recently, Ukraine has stated that it requires a ground-based long-range air defense system far more than MiGs. Bringing highly mobile and familiar air defense systems to Ukraine is critical to keeping Russian planes at bay and under threat.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global Air Defense System market. Due to rising military spending, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate for the duration of the forecast timeframe. Increased investments by nations such as China, India, Taiwan, and Japan in the development of sophisticated air defense systems to strengthen the defense systems of their active combat areas to avoid and tackle threats emerging from regional conflicts. For instance, such as the India-Pakistan border conflict, the South China sea con?icts, and non-conventional attacks from terrorist groups such as ISIS are attributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, major defense exporters such as Russia, United States, and Israel see Asia-Pacific as the region with the greatest growth potential and are pitching their air defense systems to numerous countries in the region. Furthermore, the United States and Russia are concentrating their efforts in the region in order to improve their political influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

The global air defense system market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on component, system, application and range. Based on the component, the market is divided into weapon systems, fire control systems, and control and command (C2) systems. Based on system, the market segmented into anti-aircraft system, missile defense system, and counter rocket, artillery & mortar (C-RAM) system. Based on application, the market split into land, naval, and airborne. Based on range, the market is classified into short range air defense system, medium range air defense system, and long range air defense system.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the air defense system industry are Hanwha Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bae Systems PLC, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Kongsberg Gruppen, Aselsan A.S., The Boeing Company, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

