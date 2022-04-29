Air Defense Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 9.60 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Air Defense Systems Market share will witness a YOY growth of 5.78% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (land-based, sea-based, and air-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the air defense systems market is the increasing lethal threats posed by UAVs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Defense Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Air Defense Systems Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp.

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

General Atomics

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for air defense systems. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. The United States and Israel have worked on the development of an advanced interceptor, which will aid the expansion of the air defense systems market in North America over the projection period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Air Defense Systems Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The land-based segment's share of the air defense systems market will expand significantly. Army and air force facilities, as well as land-based assets, are protected by land-based air defense systems from aerial threats such as missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and drones. Mobile devices in the air and composite installations on the ground are the two main components. Ground-based composite installations are part of combat emergency management control systems (BEMCS), which detect any intrusions or threats into the airspace remotely. The threat is detected and tracked using infrared (IR) signals from planes. During the predicted period, technological developments will boost segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the market for air defense systems is the growing lethal danger provided by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). One of the important trends driving the growth of the air defense systems market is the collaborative logistics strategy. However, supply chain difficulties are one of the factors impeding the growth of the air defense systems market.

Air Defense Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ .9.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and General Atomics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

