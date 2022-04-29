U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.75
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,791.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,338.50
    -116.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.47
    +0.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.60
    +21.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.31 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    +0.0067 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2990
    -0.5380 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,464.54
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.52
    +4.67 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.20
    +30.01 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Air Defense Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 9.60 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Air Defense Systems Market share will witness a YOY growth of 5.78% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (land-based, sea-based, and air-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the air defense systems market is the increasing lethal threats posed by UAVs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Defense Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Defense Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Air Defense Systems Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp.

  • ASELSAN AS

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Leonardo Spa

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Saab AB

  • Thales Group

  • The Boeing Co.

  • General Atomics

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for air defense systems. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. The United States and Israel have worked on the development of an advanced interceptor, which will aid the expansion of the air defense systems market in North America over the projection period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Air Defense Systems Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The land-based segment's share of the air defense systems market will expand significantly. Army and air force facilities, as well as land-based assets, are protected by land-based air defense systems from aerial threats such as missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and drones. Mobile devices in the air and composite installations on the ground are the two main components. Ground-based composite installations are part of combat emergency management control systems (BEMCS), which detect any intrusions or threats into the airspace remotely. The threat is detected and tracked using infrared (IR) signals from planes. During the predicted period, technological developments will boost segment expansion.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the market for air defense systems is the growing lethal danger provided by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). One of the important trends driving the growth of the air defense systems market is the collaborative logistics strategy. However, supply chain difficulties are one of the factors impeding the growth of the air defense systems market.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Air Defense Systems Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Military Helicopter MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Defense Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ .9.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Almaz -Antey Air and space defense corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Aerospace CO. LTD., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and General Atomics

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Land-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sea-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Air-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • 10.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • 10.5 Leonardo Spa

  • 10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.10 Saab AB

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-defense-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-60-bn-34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301535516.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • U.S. GDP slowdown ‘in the rearview mirror,’ Clearnomics CEO says

    Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the negative GDP print and how investors should assess market headwinds.

  • U.S. Efforts to Arm Ukraine Shine Light on Limited Production Lines

    More than two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S is running short of some weapons and has yet to boost production to replace the depleted stocks.

  • Berkshire Hathaway director Olson says Abel has the board's total confidence

    One of Berkshire Hathaway's longest-serving directors on Thursday gave a full-throated endorsement to Greg Abel as designated successor to Warren Buffett when the billionaire steps down. "He has the total confidence not only of Warren, but the board," Ronald Olson, a close confidante of Buffett and a Berkshire director since 1997, said at the Berkshire System Summit, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Abel, 59, had been the chief executive of what is now Berkshire Hathaway Energy, before being named a vice chairman overseeing Berkshire's non-insurance businesses in 2018.

  • Oil ends higher as report says Germany ready to stop buying Russian crude

    Oil futures end higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany was prepared to stop buying Russian crude, clearing the way for a European Union embargo.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Mark