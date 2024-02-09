Air district to issue vouchers to replace wood stoves

Feb. 8—The Feather River Air Quality Management District announced on Wednesday that it will be an administrator of the Woodsmoke Reduction Program for Yuba and Sutter counties in an effort to replace wood burning stoves or fireplaces with alternatives certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Woodsmoke Reduction Program is a voucher program supported by the California Climate Investments Program and administered by local air districts, officials said. Vouchers are supplied to help residents replace non-EPA certified wood burning stoves or fireplace inserts with either an EPA-certified wood stove or insert, or an electric heating device. A wood burning fireplace used as a primary source of heat may also qualify.

For certain state-designated communities or low-income households, vouchers may cover the entire cost of replacement, including up to $5,000 for new pellet, wood burning, or electric stove devices or $10,000 for new electric heat pump installations.

Standard vouchers include $2,500 for a new heating device or $5,000 for new electric heat pump installations. This offer is available to all households in Yuba and Sutter counties regardless of income or location to use toward the cost of purchase and installation, officials said.

Home owners and tenant occupied residential homes are eligible. Tenant applicants must obtain owner approval prior to receiving a voucher. Neighboring counties are also participating in the Woodsmoke Reduction Program, and residents outside the Yuba-Sutter area are encouraged to apply with their local air districts.

The program will begin accepting applications on Feb. 20 and they are available at the Feather River Air Quality Management District office located at 541 Washington Ave. in Yuba City or online at www.fraqmd.org. Applicants should submit a photo of their heating device along with their application.

Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and expire four weeks from the date they are issued. In this time period, residents must shop for a replacement heating device and deliver the voucher to a participating retailer. Installation is not required to be complete within that four-week period. Do-it-yourself installations are not covered by the voucher program, officials said.

Participating retailers include: — Heat Tech at 867 Hwy 99 in Gridley — CAPO Building Specialties at 2288 Park Ave, Suite B in Chico — Chico Fireplace & Wood Stove at 3029 Esplanade #11 in Chico — Royal Air, Inc. at 2530 Zanella Way, Suite A in Chico

Additional retailers may be added. For more information, contact the Feather River Air Quality Management District at 530-634-7659 or visit www.fraqmd.org.