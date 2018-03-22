Kris Osborn

Air Force "Hardens" Satellites to Prepare for Space War (Think Russia or China)

Air Force space technology and weapons developers are working quickly to prepare for major space war by accelerating new weapons programs and fast-tracking satellite protections or "hardening" systems.

Part of this challenge not only involves defending laser attacks or "jamming" weapons in space, but also hinges upon reconciling the advantages of using smaller form factors for space assets with the increased radiation challenges they present.

Building upon a 33-percent funding increase offered by the 2019 budget proposal, Air Force officials say the service is increasing research, testing and experimentation for Air Force Space initiatives and moving quickly toward more of a “war footing” in the Space domain.

“The space budget focuses on building more jam-resistant GPS satellites, improving missile warning, improving space situational awareness and increasing the nation’s ability to defend its most vital assets on orbit. It adds additional resilience features and user protection to existing satellite communication systems,” Maj. William Russell, Air Force Space spokesman, told Warrior Maven.

Rapid global technological growth, included advances in laser, electronic warfare, cyber and jamming technologies have engendered an urgent need for the Air Force and Pentagon to ramp up space weapons and defenses. As part of this equation, it is lost on nobody within DoD that both China and Russia have been testing Anti-Satellite weapons - ASATs.

This phenomenon has also inspired a fast-growing DoD focus on creating enabling technologies for a GPS-denied environment.

While newer space technology can succeed in generating an overall improvement in size, weight and power, this has the effect of condensing power consumption into a smaller volume and therefore bringing increased reliability risks.

Larger numbers of smaller, more dispersed or dis-aggregated satellites and components enabled by technical advances are a key component of the Air Force’s space strategy.

This then is, of course, an integral component in the service’s efforts to identify and mitigate any challenges introduced by the use of smaller form factors.

This phenomenon is a significant element of the Air Force’s now heavily emphasized space strategy; Secretary Heather Wilson has specifically mentioned redundancy and resilience as indispensable components of the service’s pivot to a more robust space war posture.

“Smaller volume is harder to accommodate in the vacuum of space. The result is hot spots in electronics which tend to erode long-term reliability,” Dave Rea, director of Space Systems at BAE Systems, told Warrior Maven in a written statement.

Smaller form factors in space, for instance, can be more susceptible to experiencing radiation damage.

“Smaller technologies also have more issues with upsets and transients caused by charged particles, including heavy ions and protons. Newer technologies store less charge and require less charge to switch. The energy associated with charged particles is constant, so the impact to newer, smaller technologies is typically more pronounced,” Rae explained.

BAE Systems, which supports a wide array of U.S. military satellites, is working on radiation tolerance technology engineered to improve reliability. Missions involving this technology include ensuring secure military communications, imaging for commercial communications and various kinds of environmental monitoring.

