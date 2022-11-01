U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Air France-KLM welcomes Singapore's First Organisation, TOP International Holding, to its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Air France-KLM group today announced that TOP International Holding, a Singapore-based, global minerals and resources company, has become the first in Singapore to join the Air France-KLM Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme. Representatives of the Air France-KLM Group and TOP International Holding signed a contract on 25 October 2022  to affirm  TOP International Holding's commitment in joining the programme.

Mr. Roland Coppens, General Manager Air France-KLM South East Asia & Oceania and Dato Victor Tan, CEO, TOP International Holding at the contract signing.

By joining the Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme, Top International Holding commits to the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in 2022 and 2023 and therefore reduces their company footprint from business travel and supports its sustainability objectives by lowering CO2 emissions. By working together, companies can bring sustainable aviation closer and stimulate SAF demand and usage.

Roland Coppens, General Manager Air France-KLM South East Asia & Oceania said: "TOP International Holding is the first company in Singapore to join our Corporate SAF programme, and we are delighted to welcome them as one of the pioneers in Singapore, supporting with the key transition from fossil fuel to Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Today marks the start of greater awareness among companies in Singapore to collaborate with us to make SAF available around the globe."

Dato' Victor Tan, CEO of TOP International Holding, expressed: "Sustainability is embedded as a core component of our corporate strategy. We want to play our part in making a positive impact to the environment. Our decision to join the Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme reflects our deep commitment for sustainable development as well as innovative and responsible aviation practices. We are excited about this new opportunity to partner with an industry leader and are confident that this will help in reducing CO2 emissions, and contribute to preserving our natural resources for future generations."

The Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme offers a customized programme depending on the sustainability ambitions of a company. Based on anticipated travel, the company's contribution will be used to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel within the agreed calendar years.

For more information on Air France and KLM Corporate Sustainability programme, please visit: https://afkl-safprogram.com/en/

SOURCE Air France-KLM

