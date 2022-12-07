Air freight services market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rapidly growing aviation infrastructure - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freight market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.16% according to Technavio. The rapidly growing aviation infrastructure is notably driving the air freight services market growth. However, factors such as the ongoing global trade war may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026

Download a sample now!

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Air freight services market analysis report by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/report/air-freight-services-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Air Freight Services Market: Major Trend

The growing adoption of blockchain is a key trend in the air freight services market growth.

Blockchain technology has revolutionized air freight services. The use of blockchain enables efficient and cost-saving business operations for air freight service providers. It also helps streamline freight transactions by improving the visibility and security of data.

New technologies in blockchain are also expected to fuel the growth of the air freight services market in forecasting and predicting volumes. With the use of smart contracts in blockchain, approvals and customs clearance processes will become faster and more efficient, which will reduce processing times for goods at customs checkpoints.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Story continues

Air Freight Services Market: Key Vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

Air France KLM SA

AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Global Logistics LLC

AP Moller Maersk AS

Bollore SE

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Cargolux Airlines International SA

Crane Worldwide Logistics

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Bahn AG

Dimerco Express Corp

DSV Panalpina AS

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Graf Air Freight Inc

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

PSA International

Logwin A

Air Freight Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

What are the key data covered in the air freight services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freight services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air freight services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air freight services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the air freight services market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Airfreight Forwarding Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The airfreight forwarding market size is expected to increase by 7,107.92 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Air Cargo Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The air cargo market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 19.52 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, FMCG and retail, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and other industries), type (belly cargo, freighter), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Air Freight Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Air France KLM SA, AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Global Logistics LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Dimerco Express Corp, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Graf Air Freight Inc, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

10.4 Air France KLM SA

10.5 AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd

10.6 AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

10.7 Amazon.com Inc.

10.8 American Global Logistics LLC

10.9 Bollore SE

10.10 Burris Logistics

10.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.12 PSA International

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-freight-services-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-58-45-billion-from-2021-to-2026--market-is-driven-by-rapidly-growing-aviation-infrastructure---technavio-301695761.html

SOURCE Technavio