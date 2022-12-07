Air freight services market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rapidly growing aviation infrastructure - Technavio
NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freight market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.16% according to Technavio. The rapidly growing aviation infrastructure is notably driving the air freight services market growth. However, factors such as the ongoing global trade war may impede market growth.
Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Air freight services market analysis report by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/report/air-freight-services-market-industry-analysis
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Air Freight Services Market: Major Trend
The growing adoption of blockchain is a key trend in the air freight services market growth.
Blockchain technology has revolutionized air freight services. The use of blockchain enables efficient and cost-saving business operations for air freight service providers. It also helps streamline freight transactions by improving the visibility and security of data.
New technologies in blockchain are also expected to fuel the growth of the air freight services market in forecasting and predicting volumes. With the use of smart contracts in blockchain, approvals and customs clearance processes will become faster and more efficient, which will reduce processing times for goods at customs checkpoints.
Air Freight Services Market: Key Vendors
Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P
Air France KLM SA
AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd
AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
American Global Logistics LLC
AP Moller Maersk AS
Bollore SE
Burris Logistics
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Cargolux Airlines International SA
Crane Worldwide Logistics
DACHSER SE
Deutsche Bahn AG
Dimerco Express Corp
DSV Panalpina AS
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
FedEx Corp.
Graf Air Freight Inc
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG
John Swire and Sons Ltd.
Kintetsu World Express Inc.
PSA International
Logwin A
Air Freight Services Market: Segmentation Analysis
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Retail - size, and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
What are the key data covered in the air freight services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freight services market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the air freight services market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the air freight services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the air freight services market
Air Freight Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
139
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 58.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
2.15
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Air France KLM SA, AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Global Logistics LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Dimerco Express Corp, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Graf Air Freight Inc, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
