Air freight services market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rapidly growing aviation infrastructure - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freight market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.16% according to Technavio. The rapidly growing aviation infrastructure is notably driving the air freight services market growth. However, factors such as the ongoing global trade war may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Air freight services market analysis report by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/report/air-freight-services-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Air Freight Services Market: Major Trend

  • The growing adoption of blockchain is a key trend in the air freight services market growth.

  • Blockchain technology has revolutionized air freight services. The use of blockchain enables efficient and cost-saving business operations for air freight service providers. It also helps streamline freight transactions by improving the visibility and security of data.

  • New technologies in blockchain are also expected to fuel the growth of the air freight services market in forecasting and predicting volumes. With the use of smart contracts in blockchain, approvals and customs clearance processes will become faster and more efficient, which will reduce processing times for goods at customs checkpoints.

Air Freight Services Market: Key Vendors

  • Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

  • Air France KLM SA

  • AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd

  • AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • American Global Logistics LLC

  • AP Moller Maersk AS

  • Bollore SE

  • Burris Logistics

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • Cargolux Airlines International SA

  • Crane Worldwide Logistics

  • DACHSER SE

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

  • Dimerco Express Corp

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Graf Air Freight Inc

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • Kintetsu World Express Inc.

  • PSA International

  • Logwin A

Air Freight Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the air freight services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freight services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the air freight services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the air freight services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the air freight services market

Air Freight Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

139

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 58.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

2.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Air France KLM SA, AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Global Logistics LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Dimerco Express Corp, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Graf Air Freight Inc, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

  • 10.4 Air France KLM SA

  • 10.5 AirBridgeCargo Airlines Ltd

  • 10.6 AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

  • 10.7 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.8 American Global Logistics LLC

  • 10.9 Bollore SE

  • 10.10 Burris Logistics

  • 10.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.12 PSA International

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026
Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026
