Air Freshener Market to grow over $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growth in Online Sales to be Major Trend |Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global air freshener market is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. New product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Freshener Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Application
Geographic
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the air freshener market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
Air Freshener Market size
Air Freshener Market trends
Air Freshener Market industry analysis
The growth in online sales is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, threats from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist air freshener market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the air freshener market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors
