Air Freshener Market to grow over $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growth in Online Sales to be Major Trend |Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Freshener Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global air freshener market is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. New product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Freshener Market is segmented as below:

Product

End-user

Application

Geographic

Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the air freshener market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Air Freshener Market size

Air Freshener Market trends

Air Freshener Market industry analysis

The growth in online sales is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, threats from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air freshener market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air freshener market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Delights Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

