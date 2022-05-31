U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Air Freshener Market Report Identifies new product launches as a Major Driver | 37% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Freshener Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 2.78 billion growth in the overall market size. The product launches is notably driving the air freshener market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 3.27% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Freshener Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Freshener Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Ask for a Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (spray/aerosol, electric, and others), end-user (individual users and enterprise users), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC and South America). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors supporting the growth of the air freshener industry is product introductions. The increasing number of product launches is one of the primary factors impacting the global air freshener market's growth. Vendors can not only grow their revenue and market share by launching new items, but they can also attract customers by expanding their exposure in the market.

As a result, multiple firms are rapidly developing various types of air freshener goods, which is projected to boost their sales and propel the market in question forward over the forecast period. Although factors such as threat from counterfeit products may impact the market growth.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges.

Air Freshener Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

  • The spray/aerosol category will gain considerable market share in air fresheners. Individual users' demand for air fresheners is mostly motivated by a desire for their houses to smell nice, as well as a growing emphasis on sanitation and hygiene.  Furthermore, consumers all across the world recognize the importance of keeping their homes smelling good all year, not just on special occasions. As a result, people are increasingly willing to spend money on high-end air freshener items.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • Europe will account for 37 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are the most important markets. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

  • Factors like the increased popularity of natural air fresheners, which cause fewer allergic reactions, as well as growing concerns about air quality, have led to an increase in demand for commercial air fresheners. Over the projection period, increased disposable incomes of the population, as well as car sales in the European region, will aid market expansion in Europe.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.

Air Freshener Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

  • Air Delights Inc.

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Air Freshener Market in our latest Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Household Wipes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Latex Pillow Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Freshener Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 2.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End user

  • 7.3 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End user

8 Customer landscape

  • 8.1 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Air Delights Inc.

  • 12.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 12.5 Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • 12.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 12.10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • 12.11 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • 12.12 The Procter & Gamble Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-freshener-market-report-identifies-new-product-launches-as-a-major-driver--37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-europe-technavio-301557299.html

SOURCE Technavio

