Air handling unit market: Growth opportunities led by American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air handling unit market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,825.59 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Growing construction sector, Increasing data centers, and Growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global air handling unit market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), capacity (up to 5000 m3 per hour, above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Non-residential

The non-residential segment was valued at USD 4,287.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The rising demand for energy efficiency among organizations and increasing construction activities in the non-residential sector are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the segment is also driven by the increase in the number of data centers worldwide.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this air handling unit market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air handling unit market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the air handling unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the air handling unit market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air handling unit market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The compressor control systems market is projected to grow by USD 1.3 billion with a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing focus on improving the energy efficiency of compressors is one of the key factors driving the global compressor control systems market growth. Lack of awareness about the benefits of advanced compressor control systems is the major challenge to the global compressor control systems market growth.

  • The industrial gas regulator market size is expected to increase by USD 2.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%. The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan is notably driving the industrial gas regulator market growth, although factors such as low penetration of natural gas in developing countries may impede the market growth.

Air Handling Unit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,825.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global air handling unit market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 7.3 Up to 5000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Above 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 Arbonia AG

  • 12.5 Ariston Holding NV

  • 12.6 Breezeair Technology

  • 12.7 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 12.8 Cooke Industries

  • 12.9 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 Desiccant Technologies Group

  • 12.11 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

  • 12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc.

  • 12.13 Lennox International Inc.

  • 12.14 MIDEA Group

  • 12.15 Systemair AB

  • 12.16 Trane Technologies plc

  • 12.17 VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-handling-unit-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-american-air-filter-co-inc-arbonia-ag---technavio-301715276.html

SOURCE Technavio

