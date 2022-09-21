U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.58
    -53.35 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,290.25
    -415.98 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,251.06
    -174.00 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.07
    -9.44 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    -0.54 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.50
    +14.40 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9854
    -0.0118 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9580
    +0.2550 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,120.20
    +71.03 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.65
    +1.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Air India and Willis Lease Finance Corporation Ink Historic ConstantThrust® Engine Sale & Leasebacks

0
Willis Lease Finance Corp.
·4 min read
Willis Lease Finance Corp.
Willis Lease Finance Corp.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air India has signed definitive sale and lease back agreements with Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“Willis Lease”) for 34 CFM56-5B engines installed on its Airbus A320 family fleet.

The engines will be covered under Willis Lease’s ConstantThrust® program, which will deliver significant reliability and cost savings versus a traditional MRO shop visit program. This is the first ConstantThrust® sale and leaseback agreement for aircraft engines by any Indian carrier.

Under the sale side of the transaction, Willis Lease will purchase from Air India 34 engines powering 13 Airbus A321 aircraft and 4 Airbus A320 aircraft. Through its ConstantThrust® program, Willis Lease will provide replacement and standby spare engines, allowing Air India to avoid potentially costly and unpredictable shop visits on engines powering a transitioning aircraft fleet. Willis Lease will also have an in-country team to coordinate and manage the entire program and all logistics and transportation involved.  
  
Headquartered in Florida, USA, Willis Lease is a leading aviation finance company, specializing in the lease, finance and management of aircraft, spare commercial aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. Willis Lease’s ConstantThrust® program leverages those capabilities and its spare parts, engine and aircraft technical management services, as well as its aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, to deliver programmatic support to airlines and lessors worldwide.

Speaking on the agreement, CCO of Air India, Mr. Nipun Aggarwal said, “This is a very unique and landmark transaction which will enable Air India to eliminate the maintenance burden and fully de-risk itself from the maintenance cost uncertainty associated with the engines which were not covered under any “Power by the Hour” program with the OEMs. This transaction will allow Air India to de-risk itself operationally, improve fleet reliability, reduce cost, and optimize cash flows.”

“Air India ran a rigorous process to evaluate all options for managing the substantial maintenance, operational risk and logistical burden these engines would have created, and we are proud that all the benefits of our ConstantThrust® program rose to the top in the end,” said Brian R. Hole, President of Willis Lease. “Air India’s selection of ConstantThrust® validates our longstanding belief that traditional options are not the only options for airlines willing to spend the time to fully investigate the benefits of our programmatic solutions.”

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Scott B. Flaherty
Chief Financial Officer
(561) 349-9989


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.

  • XPeng’s New SUV Is Here to Take On the Tesla Model Y

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng launched an all-electric, high-end SUV to its product lineup. It compares favorably with Tesla's Model Y.

  • Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development. Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company. Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. Following two 737 MAX crashes

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Latest Earnings News?

    Ford stock plunged after the automaker stunned with a Q3 earnings warning on higher supply-chain costs. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • China Meets With Boeing, Raising Hopes for 737 MAX Flight Resumption

    Chinese regulators’ official media outlet said the meeting signaled progress in recertifying the jet after accidents in 2018 and 2019.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp. In mid-September, a potential rail strike threatened to disrupt the industry the U.S. economy, but the Biden administration secured a tentative deal with company and union leaders a day before the strike deadline on Friday, Sept. 16.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • Feds want drunk-driving detectors on all new cars after California crash that killed 9

    A fatal crash in Fresno County spurs a federal safety panel to push for new cars to have devices that would stop impaired drivers from operating the vehicles.

  • Dashcam video: Semi veers off North Texas overpass, killing truck driver in fiery crash

    “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and friends as they deal with their loss,” Allen police said.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Tests Buy Points Despite Tesla China Demand Concerns

    TSLA is not far from buy points, even as the EV giant starts to offer lower prices. BYD set a huge 2023 goal.

  • Porsche plans to issue 911 million shares in its IPO in an homage to its most famous car

    Porsche, the luxury German carmaker, is moving ahead with its IPO and plans to issue 911 million shares, Reuters reported, a reference to its most famous sports car model.

  • Mullen to bid for bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions

    Mullen Automotive is the leading bidder on bankrupt commercial EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions, its second major deal this month as it strives to deliver its own electric vehicle. Mullen will pay $55 million for the company’s assets, including inventory, intellectual property rights and its plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, and assume $37 million in liabilities, according to an SEC filing. Mullen paid a $5.5 million deposit to be applied toward the purchase.

  • Crane crashes into car in the Bronx

    A crane crashed onto a car driving down a Bronx street on Tuesday morning.

  • GM’s Big Hertz EV Order Overshadowed by Ford’s Woes

    GM stock is down because of Ford Motor's earnings warning, but a big order for electric vehicles from rental-car giant Hertz is good news.

  • Hertz to order nearly 200,000 GM EVs for its rental fleet

    Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on a 'major expansion' of its fleet of electric cars and ordering 175,000 EVs from General Motors Co.

  • 2023 Ford Maverick prices rising $1,100-$1,200, but good luck

    Ford Authority reports that Ford began accepting orders from regular Joes and Janes on September 15. All are under constraint due to the industrial supply situation, just three of ten options and packages that Ford's having a hard time cobbling together.

  • The New Lexus RX Is the Same As It Ever Was

    The Lexus RX outsells nearly every other luxury vehicle on the market. So the new one isn't trying to shake things up.

  • Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

    Loop Energy CEO says new cell is ‘another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from fossil fuels must happen now’