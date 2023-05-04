Air Insulated Switchgear Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2031 | Reveals Recent InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies covered in this report are ABB, ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves, Ltd., Elatec Power Distribution GmbH

Jersey City, NJ, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Voltage Range (3 kV–36 kV and >36 kV), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), Application (Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing & Processing, and Infrastructure & Transportation)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031.

"According to the latest published InsightAce report, global air-insulated switchgear market is estimated to reach over USD 12.26 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period."

In accordance with environmental concerns, many countries around the world have enacted laws and regulations to minimize the use of hydrocarbons in electricity generation, which is projected to grow the development of the global air-insulated switchgear market. Significant investment by developing countries in electrifying rural areas, as well as increasing network development, have fueled the growth of the worldwide air-insulated switchgear market.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1737





Furthermore, the growing demand for resilient and highly reliable electric networks across a variety of business verticals has fueled market expansion. Furthermore, countries are enacting favorable regulatory measures to ensure continuous electricity supply. These measures, together with the expansion of microgrid networks and increased renewable energy integration, will generate profitable growth possibilities for makers of air-insulated switchgear. Over the projected period, rising energy demand and aging grid infrastructure are likely to increase demand for air-insulated switchgear around the world.

Story continues

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Tata Housing announced intentions to invest more than USD 145 million in land acquisition and development over the next two years. Furthermore, government measures to modernize electrical networks will increase the use of air-insulated switchgear components for residential power distribution.

List of Prominent Players in the Air-Insulated Switchgear Market:

ABB, ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation, PLC

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Crompton Greaves, Ltd.

Elatec Power Distribution GmbH

Epe Power Switchgear Sdn. BHD

Efacec Power Solutions

Alfanar Group

Ormazabal

Zpeu, PLC.

Tavrida Electric AG

C&S Electric Limited

Lucy Electric

Tepco Group

Arteche

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Kohl S.A R.L

Medelec

Matelec Group

Pars Tableau

Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer Co. Ltd.





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1737





Air-Insulated Switchgear Market Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 7.90 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 12.26 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 5.20 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Voltage Range, Installation, And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Factors such as rising energy demand in developed nations, rising electrification rates internationally, and expanding electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure are projected to drive demand for air-insulated switchgear over the forecast period. Globally, increasing industrialization has resulted in an increase in power consumption across numerous end-use industries, such as steel manufacturing and chemical production. Due to rising demand from emerging economies with fast-growing industrial sectors, such as India, China, and Brazil, this factor is likely to drive industry growth over the projection period.

The lack of T&D networks is more prevalent in remote and rural locations. To electrify these areas, the region's countries are actively investing in transmission line networks. Furthermore, countries are enacting favorable regulatory measures to ensure continuous electricity supply. These measures, together with the expansion of microgrid networks and increased renewable energy integration, will generate profitable growth possibilities for makers of air-insulated switchgear.

Challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed worldwide economic growth, which slowed industrial and commercial activity, and hampered the expansion of the air-insulated switchgear industry. However, the use of gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) as an alternative to air-insulated switchgear is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the projection period, as air-insulated switchgear substations require high maintenance, resulting in increased operational costs.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific air-insulated switchgear market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Many Asian countries have insufficient electrical distribution networks, and the lack of T&D networks is more prevalent in remote and rural locations.

The region's countries are actively investing in transmission line networks to electrify these areas. In China, power demand climbed by 10% in 2021, with the industrial sector, including iron, steel, and other metals, cement, and construction, as well as the higher need for cooling, driving the growth. Increasing investments in transmission and distribution networks, as well as the presence of the manufacturing sector in the region, are likely to drive North American market expansion.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1737





Segmentation of Air Insulated Switchgear Market-

By Voltage Range

3kV-36 kV air-insulated switchgear

>36 kV air-insulated switchgear

By Installation

Indoor Air Insulated Switchgear

Outdoor Air Insulated Switchgear

By Application-

Transmission & Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Infrastructure & Transportation

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com



