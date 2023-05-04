Air Insulated Switchgear Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2031 | Reveals Recent InsightAce Study
Jersey City, NJ, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Voltage Range (3 kV–36 kV and >36 kV), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), Application (Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing & Processing, and Infrastructure & Transportation)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031.
"According to the latest published InsightAce report, global air-insulated switchgear market is estimated to reach over USD 12.26 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period."
In accordance with environmental concerns, many countries around the world have enacted laws and regulations to minimize the use of hydrocarbons in electricity generation, which is projected to grow the development of the global air-insulated switchgear market. Significant investment by developing countries in electrifying rural areas, as well as increasing network development, have fueled the growth of the worldwide air-insulated switchgear market.
Furthermore, the growing demand for resilient and highly reliable electric networks across a variety of business verticals has fueled market expansion. Furthermore, countries are enacting favorable regulatory measures to ensure continuous electricity supply. These measures, together with the expansion of microgrid networks and increased renewable energy integration, will generate profitable growth possibilities for makers of air-insulated switchgear. Over the projected period, rising energy demand and aging grid infrastructure are likely to increase demand for air-insulated switchgear around the world.
Recent Developments:
In April 2022, Tata Housing announced intentions to invest more than USD 145 million in land acquisition and development over the next two years. Furthermore, government measures to modernize electrical networks will increase the use of air-insulated switchgear components for residential power distribution.
Air-Insulated Switchgear Market Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 7.90 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 12.26 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 5.20 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Voltage Range, Installation, And Application
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Factors such as rising energy demand in developed nations, rising electrification rates internationally, and expanding electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure are projected to drive demand for air-insulated switchgear over the forecast period. Globally, increasing industrialization has resulted in an increase in power consumption across numerous end-use industries, such as steel manufacturing and chemical production. Due to rising demand from emerging economies with fast-growing industrial sectors, such as India, China, and Brazil, this factor is likely to drive industry growth over the projection period.
The lack of T&D networks is more prevalent in remote and rural locations. To electrify these areas, the region's countries are actively investing in transmission line networks. Furthermore, countries are enacting favorable regulatory measures to ensure continuous electricity supply. These measures, together with the expansion of microgrid networks and increased renewable energy integration, will generate profitable growth possibilities for makers of air-insulated switchgear.
Challenges:
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed worldwide economic growth, which slowed industrial and commercial activity, and hampered the expansion of the air-insulated switchgear industry. However, the use of gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) as an alternative to air-insulated switchgear is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the projection period, as air-insulated switchgear substations require high maintenance, resulting in increased operational costs.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific air-insulated switchgear market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Many Asian countries have insufficient electrical distribution networks, and the lack of T&D networks is more prevalent in remote and rural locations.
The region's countries are actively investing in transmission line networks to electrify these areas. In China, power demand climbed by 10% in 2021, with the industrial sector, including iron, steel, and other metals, cement, and construction, as well as the higher need for cooling, driving the growth. Increasing investments in transmission and distribution networks, as well as the presence of the manufacturing sector in the region, are likely to drive North American market expansion.
Segmentation of Air Insulated Switchgear Market-
By Voltage Range
3kV-36 kV air-insulated switchgear
>36 kV air-insulated switchgear
By Installation
Indoor Air Insulated Switchgear
Outdoor Air Insulated Switchgear
By Application-
Transmission & Distribution
Manufacturing and Processing
Infrastructure & Transportation
Others
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
