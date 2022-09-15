U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Air Ionizer Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

·13 min read

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the air ionizer market is BONECO AG. The company offers a diffuser and Ionizer P50, which is designed to reduce the particles in the air. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Faraday Ozone Products Pvt. Ltd, and Havells India Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ionizer Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Air Ionizer Market Vendors

The air ionizer market is fragmented. The market consists of numerous regional and international vendors. International vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Moreover, factors such as the development of low-cost air ionizer solutions may impede the market growth.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Well-established, reputed vendors are finding ways to distinguish their products in the global market to gain market share. They are investing in the development of innovative designs for air purification and new and improved features. Advances in air purification technology will lead to a shift in the use of air ionizers as standalone devices to integrated devices featuring multiple air purification systems.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The air ionizer market size is expected to grow by USD 900.2 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the air ionizer market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The growing demand for air ionizers is one of these factors. There is a rising demand for air ionizers amid concerns regarding air pollution. China is the largest adopter of air ionizers among major emerging economies, with sales of more than 7.5 million units in 2018. Moreover, the adoption of air ionizers is increasing in developed economies in North America. Air ionizers are becoming an integral part of multi-filtration air ionizers. Hence, the increasing adoption of air ionizers is a key driver for the growth of the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Portable Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede market growth.

Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede market growth.

Air Ionizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 900.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.15

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Air Oasis LLC, Blue Star Ltd, BONECO AG, Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Faraday Ozone Products Pvt. Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., INCEN AG, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., OION Technologies, Panasonic Corp, Rabbit Air, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, Wein Products Inc, and Winix America Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BONECO AG

  • 10.4 Coway Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 OION Technologies

  • 10.8 Panasonic Corp

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Unilever Group

  • 10.11 Wein Products Inc

  • 10.12 Winix America Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

