Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shareholders notch a 4.3% CAGR over 5 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) share price is up 13% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 3.3% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Air Lease investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Air Lease became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Air Lease the TSR over the last 5 years was 24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Air Lease shareholders gained a total return of 5.4% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Air Lease better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Air Lease you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

